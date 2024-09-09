Score major savings on the latest Apple MacBook Air and Pro models right now.
In celebration of the Apple event held today, Amazon dropped the prices of Macbooks. If you are in the market for a fresh laptop to boost your productivity, the newest 2024 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are now both on sale. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are tons of incredible offers available today.
The latest addition to Apple's MacBook Air lineup is on sale at Amazon. The lightweight model takes performance and portability to a new level with its advanced M3 chip and sleek Liquid Retina display. It boasts enhanced capabilities such as faster Wi-Fi, compatibility with up to two external displays and a battery life of up to 18 hours. Now available for $249 off, this MacBook Air deal is one you don't want to miss.
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch liquid retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.
Whether you're a student, professional or just a casual user, now is the perfect time to level up your tech game. Amazon's Apple deals include a myriad of markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro Macbooks. Outside of the newest models, you can also save up to $300 on Apple's best-selling M1 and M2 MacBooks.
Below, we've rounded up all the best deals on Apple MacBooks.
Best Amazon MacBook Deals
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip
Get $300 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)
Save on Apple's M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Pro chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.
14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip
Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.
16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip
Grab one of the most powerful MacBook Pro laptops at a great price and put the M3 chip to good use. Enjoy your favorite shows on the gorgeous Liquid Retina screen and take care of hardcore work tasks with ease without missing a beat.
Apple 2022 MacBook Air
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play or create with this incredible laptop.
