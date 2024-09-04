Shop
Shop and save big on the best deals at Amazon right now, including top-rated sneakers, cookware, and tech gadgets.

Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet — until you remember all the end-of-season sales to make the official start of fall that much more exciting. Now that Labor Day is over, the next big shopping event is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days returning in October. Amazon's massive fall sale is a precursor to Black Friday offering early holiday deals on Apple devices, fall fashion staples, 4K TVs and more.

You don’t have to wait until October to score amazing deals though. There is an abundance of epic Amazon deals on big-name brands worth shopping right now. Unlike Amazon’s October Prime Day event, which is happening in just a few weeks, the retailer’s best deals are open to all shoppers right now — Prime member or not.

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

Every season, your home and wardrobe deserve some TLC, which is why we've sorted through the thousands of Amazon deals to bring you all the best deals on must-haves. No matter what's on your shopping list, the deals we're seeing at Amazon include category-wide discounts on top brands like Keurig, Adidas, Laneige, Kindle and more. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long, so be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear. 

Ahead, check out all the best Amazon deals worth shopping today.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $75

Shop Now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Indulge in Laneige's lush cream that visibly firms, strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, and delivers replenishing, long-lasting hydration.

$40 $22

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock to help make sure that all of your belongings arrive safely at your destination.

$280 $196

Shop Now

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Straw Lid

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Straw Lid
Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Straw Lid

Easy to fill, easy to drink. The 32 oz Wide Mouth water bottle with Hydro Flask's leakproof Flex Straw Cap is a fan-favorite.

$45 $31

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Color Graphing Calculator

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Color Graphing Calculator
Amazon

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Color Graphing Calculator

Make graphing and calculations easy and efficient with the TI-84 Plus CE's vibrant color screen and intuitive interface. It also has a built-in USB port, which allows you to transfer data between the calculator and a computer.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

This anti-aging facial cleansing gel is said to support a fresh, youthful-looking complexion. The cleansing action also exfoliates, which is said to potentially diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging.

$39 $27

Shop Now

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle
Amazon

Amazon Kindle

Save $15 on the lightest and most compact Kindle, with extended battery life, an adjustable front light, and 16 GB storage.

$100 $85

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, but it also allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and is 40% off right now.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.

$430 $299

Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give every room of your home the fall refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to Nectar mattresses and Dyson fans and air purifiers, save on home upgrades below.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $259

Shop Now

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
Amazon

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Give Mom peace of mind with the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. This wireless doorbell features HD video, two-way talk, and motion detection, allowing her to monitor her front door from anywhere using her smartphone. Its long-lasting battery and easy installation make it a convenient and practical gift for tech-savvy moms prioritizing home security.

$230 $150

Shop Now

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.

$899 $649

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that can help cut down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.

$470 $349

Shop Now

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

$600 $375

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan

Just in time for the cooler months ahead, Dyson purifiers have powerful Air Multiplier technology to purify and heat the whole room. 

$750 $600

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 6.75 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 6.75 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 6.75 Qt

Get 35% off this versatile tool for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying from stove to oven to table.

$430 $280

Shop Now

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Driver Kit

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Driver Kit
Amazon

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Driver Kit

This combo kit comes with Dewalt's cordless tools including a drill and impact driver. Both have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control. 

$179 $99

Shop Now

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts.

$90 $75

Shop Now

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.

$500 $320

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, iPads and more.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge. 

$549 $399

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now with this Black Friday-level deal.

$329 $199

Shop Now

Samsung 55" The Frame TV

Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Amazon

Samsung 55" The Frame TV

Save 33% on Samsung's cult-favorite Frame TV. No matter where you sit, the Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display.

$1,498 $998

Shop Now

65" LG C4 OLED TV

65" LG C4 OLED TV
Amazon

65" LG C4 OLED TV

Save up to $900 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.

$2,700 $1,600

Shop Now

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.

$1,099 $900

Shop Now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV. 

$50 $34

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

This sleek smartwatch packs fitness tracking, sleep coaching, wellness insights and phone-centric features into one attractive package. It's a no-brainer for Android phone owners. 

$300 $225

Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy
Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.

$60 $36

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.

$1,050 $830

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

The first official day of fall is September 22, so now is the time to prepare for the new season with a wardrobe revamp. Check out the best Amazon deals on sneakers, designer handbags, and more fall fashion essentials.

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes
Amazon

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes

Save on this trending Adidas sneaker for men. The classic three-stripe, low-top sneaker is a closet staple.

$90 $77

Shop Now

Coach Soft Tabby

Coach Soft Tabby
Amazon

Coach Soft Tabby

We love the relaxed feel of this Tabby that is finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch.

$450 $242

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Advantage Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Advantage Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Advantage Sneaker

A lightweight and well-ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. 

$65 $50

Shop Now

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort
Amazon

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort

A more affordable alternative to genuine Birkenstocks that will keep you comfortable when you hit the dance floor on Halloween night.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs The Small Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Small Tote Bag
Amazon

Marc Jacobs The Small Tote Bag

The most classic version of Marc Jacobs' Small Tote brings style to your every day. Crafted from textural cotton canvas, this silhouette is intended to fade and relax over time for an authentically broken-in look.

$175 $158

Shop Now

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Corso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$425 $319

Shop Now

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneaker

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneaker
Amazon

adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneaker

The Cloudfoam comfort you expect, now in a sleek black and white marled color. 

$75 $46

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Slim Fit 3-Pack T-Shirt

Calvin Klein Cotton Slim Fit 3-Pack T-Shirt
Amazon

Calvin Klein Cotton Slim Fit 3-Pack T-Shirt

Soft and breathable, Calvin Klein tees are wardrobe classics with a modern fit. 

$46 $28

Shop Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products this season while they're on sale.

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand
Amazon

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots with the award-winning Advanced Skincare Wand that combines 4 powerful skincare technologies for the ultimate at-home spa facial. 

$169 $110

Shop Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

The lightweight formula of this cult-favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face with non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients.

$122 $85

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Capturing the rich scent of a thriving garden, Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.

$150 $77

Shop Now

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Amazon

TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum

Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $155

Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $213

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$36 $21

Shop Now

