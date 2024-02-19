For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room.

It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are up to 27% off at the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale.

With the days feeling shorter now, you might find yourself in need of a little extra boost to get through the dwindling daylight hours. Luckily, Amazon is slashing prices on Keurig coffee makers in honor of Presidents' Day today to help you power through the rest of the year.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Mini coffee maker, which is $21 off now alongside discounts on the popular K-Classic and K-Elite. These small but might coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or on the hunt for the perfect gift for a notorious coffee connoisseur, we've gathered all the best Amazon deals on Keurig coffee makers.

Best Presidents' Day Keurig Deals

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day. $90 $70 Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. $170 $131 Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm. $190 $143 Shop Now

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! $190 $173 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

