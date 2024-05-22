Shop
Best Iced Tea Makers of 2024: Shop Top Appliances for Creating a Refreshing Summer Beverage

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:37 AM PDT, May 22, 2024

There's nothing like a fresh glass of iced tea on a hot summer day. But a DIY approach can take up too many precious minutes that could be used for soaking up rays, especially when you want your drink now.

It's 2024! Gone are the days of making iced tea by steeping tea bags in hot water and then waiting for the whole concoction to cool down. Now there are iced tea makers that can do the work for you. Some are pitchers for steeping while others look like classic coffee makers. In fact, many of these iced tea makers also function as iced coffee makers and have special features like fruit infusion or an airtight seal to keep iced tea fresh in the fridge. Some even offer a fun pop of color to your counter or let you pick your brew strength.

News worth toasting to: You don't need to bust your budget to snag one of these appliances. Below, get the tea on the best iced tea makers we've found on the internet.  

HomeCraft 3-Quart Café Iced Tea & Iced Coffee Brewing System

HomeCraft 3-Quart Café Iced Tea & Iced Coffee Brewing System
Amazon

HomeCraft 3-Quart Café Iced Tea & Iced Coffee Brewing System

Cool down with HomeCraft's brewing system. Perfect for larger batches, it comes with a large pitcher that can hold up to 12 cups of iced coffee or tea. 

$50 $30

Buy Now

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System
Amazon

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

You can make tea and coffee with this device, and there are different baskets for your coffee and tea to help you keep the flavors separate.

$200 $170

Shop Now

Mainstays Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker

Mainstays Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker
Walmart

Mainstays Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker

This device has a steeping basket for making iced tea or coffee. It can make up to eight cups at a time.

Nostalgia Classic Retro 3-Quart Iced Tea and Coffee Brewing System

Nostalgia Classic Retro 3-Quart Iced Tea and Coffee Brewing System
Amazon

Nostalgia Classic Retro 3-Quart Iced Tea and Coffee Brewing System

This adorable retro brewer can make iced coffee, tea, lemonade and flavored water. Its pitcher can hold up to 12 cups.

Takeya Premium Quality Iced Tea Maker

Takeya Premium Quality Iced Tea Maker
Amazon

Takeya Premium Quality Iced Tea Maker

This pitcher can make iced tea in as little as 30 seconds. You can use loose-leaf or bagged tea.

$33 $25

Shop Now

Wirsh Iced Tea Maker

Wirsh Iced Tea Maker
Amazon

Wirsh Iced Tea Maker

Make up to 12 cups of iced tea or coffee in this appliance. You can choose the flavor and strength you want.

$60 $57

with coupon

Shop Now

Primula The Big Iced Tea Maker

Primula The Big Iced Tea Maker
Amazon

Primula The Big Iced Tea Maker

This cute pitcher steeps and holds your tea, keeping it fresh for up to seven days.

Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon

Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Make cold brew coffee and iced tea in this pitcher. It has an airtight seal to keep your beverage fresh.

$49 $40

Shop Now

Starfrit Iced Tea Brewer

Starfrit Iced Tea Brewer
Walmart

Starfrit Iced Tea Brewer

Add a pop of yellow to your kitchen with this iced tea brewer. You can control its brew strength. 

West Bend Iced Coffee Maker

West Bend Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon

West Bend Iced Coffee Maker

This iced tea and coffee maker even has an infusion tube so you can add fruits or herbs for a customized taste.

