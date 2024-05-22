Pick up one of these quali-tea kitchen appliances.
There's nothing like a fresh glass of iced tea on a hot summer day. But a DIY approach can take up too many precious minutes that could be used for soaking up rays, especially when you want your drink now.
It's 2024! Gone are the days of making iced tea by steeping tea bags in hot water and then waiting for the whole concoction to cool down. Now there are iced tea makers that can do the work for you. Some are pitchers for steeping while others look like classic coffee makers. In fact, many of these iced tea makers also function as iced coffee makers and have special features like fruit infusion or an airtight seal to keep iced tea fresh in the fridge. Some even offer a fun pop of color to your counter or let you pick your brew strength.
News worth toasting to: You don't need to bust your budget to snag one of these appliances. Below, get the tea on the best iced tea makers we've found on the internet.
HomeCraft 3-Quart Café Iced Tea & Iced Coffee Brewing System
Cool down with HomeCraft's brewing system. Perfect for larger batches, it comes with a large pitcher that can hold up to 12 cups of iced coffee or tea.
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System
You can make tea and coffee with this device, and there are different baskets for your coffee and tea to help you keep the flavors separate.
Mainstays Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker
This device has a steeping basket for making iced tea or coffee. It can make up to eight cups at a time.
Nostalgia Classic Retro 3-Quart Iced Tea and Coffee Brewing System
This adorable retro brewer can make iced coffee, tea, lemonade and flavored water. Its pitcher can hold up to 12 cups.
Takeya Premium Quality Iced Tea Maker
This pitcher can make iced tea in as little as 30 seconds. You can use loose-leaf or bagged tea.
Wirsh Iced Tea Maker
Make up to 12 cups of iced tea or coffee in this appliance. You can choose the flavor and strength you want.
Primula The Big Iced Tea Maker
This cute pitcher steeps and holds your tea, keeping it fresh for up to seven days.
Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Make cold brew coffee and iced tea in this pitcher. It has an airtight seal to keep your beverage fresh.
Starfrit Iced Tea Brewer
Add a pop of yellow to your kitchen with this iced tea brewer. You can control its brew strength.
West Bend Iced Coffee Maker
This iced tea and coffee maker even has an infusion tube so you can add fruits or herbs for a customized taste.