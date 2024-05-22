There's nothing like a fresh glass of iced tea on a hot summer day. But a DIY approach can take up too many precious minutes that could be used for soaking up rays, especially when you want your drink now.

It's 2024! Gone are the days of making iced tea by steeping tea bags in hot water and then waiting for the whole concoction to cool down. Now there are iced tea makers that can do the work for you. Some are pitchers for steeping while others look like classic coffee makers. In fact, many of these iced tea makers also function as iced coffee makers and have special features like fruit infusion or an airtight seal to keep iced tea fresh in the fridge. Some even offer a fun pop of color to your counter or let you pick your brew strength.

News worth toasting to: You don't need to bust your budget to snag one of these appliances. Below, get the tea on the best iced tea makers we've found on the internet.

Wirsh Iced Tea Maker Amazon Wirsh Iced Tea Maker Make up to 12 cups of iced tea or coffee in this appliance. You can choose the flavor and strength you want. $60 $57 with coupon