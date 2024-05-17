Amazon's Memorial Day sale is filled with Vitamix blenders and we've rounded up the best ones.
Whether you love to experiment with new recipes or crave delicious smoothies during the summer, a great blender is an unsung hero in the kitchen. Vitamix makes the best blenders on the market, which may make it seem like deals on the brand's premium blenders would be hard to come by. Luckily, Amazon's Memorial Day Sale just launched and you can now score a new Vitamix at the lowest price the internet has to offer.
The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, they are up to 27% off. Amazon is offering tons of Memorial Day Vitamix deals on top-rated models to help you add one to your lineup of kitchen gadgets.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but these Amazon deals makes it easier with steep discounts. From the high-end A3500 Ascent Series to the afforable E310 Explorian that does not sacrifice on quality or durability, we've rounded up all the impressive Vitamix sales happening now. Each of these holy grail appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day Vitamix deals available at Amazon for every kind of cook.
Best Amazon Memorial Day Vitamix Deals
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
This variable-speed Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender features five program settings to make your life easier: smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts and self-cleaning.
Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Save 28% on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
A blender that makes preparing meals easier. A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 14%.
Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender
A blender with five program settings for convenience to walk away and confidence of consistent results.
Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set
Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Vitamix Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.
