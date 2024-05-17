Whether you love to experiment with new recipes or crave delicious smoothies during the summer, a great blender is an unsung hero in the kitchen. Vitamix makes the best blenders on the market, which may make it seem like deals on the brand's premium blenders would be hard to come by. Luckily, Amazon's Memorial Day Sale just launched and you can now score a new Vitamix at the lowest price the internet has to offer.

Shop the Vitamix Deals

The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, they are up to 27% off. Amazon is offering tons of Memorial Day Vitamix deals on top-rated models to help you add one to your lineup of kitchen gadgets.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but these Amazon deals makes it easier with steep discounts. From the high-end A3500 Ascent Series to the afforable E310 Explorian that does not sacrifice on quality or durability, we've rounded up all the impressive Vitamix sales happening now. Each of these holy grail appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day Vitamix deals available at Amazon for every kind of cook.