The 12 Best Personal and Portable Blenders from Vitamix, Nutribullet, Our Place, Ninja and More

Best Personal Blenders
Our Place
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:27 PM PDT, June 27, 2024

Get in your fruits and veggies even when you're short on time with the help of these personal blenders.

Portable and personal blenders are some of the most versatile kitchen gadgets. With these compact yet powerful workhorses, you can make smoothies, cocktails, açai bowls and healthy soups on the go. When you're running out the door to work or just back from a hot day at the beach, whipping up a fresh smoothie with frozen fruit, pomegranate juice, oat milk or your favorite ingredients is peak refreshment.

Full-sized blenders can be too bulky for day-to-day use and especially during travel. Single-serve and portable blenders, however, solve that problem. Some can even double as a drinking cup to save even more space. Whether you’re looking to bring one to the office, dorm room, pack one for your next vacation, or in your RV or motorhome, we've found the best personal blenders for every budget and blending need.

From Ninja Nutri-Blenders to an on-sale Vitamix and the fan-favorite Magic Bullet to the almighty Nutribullet Pro, keep scrolling to check out our favorite top-rated models and indulge in refreshing drinks wherever the day may take you. 

The Best Portable Blenders of 2024

Vitamix One 32-oz Blender with Accessories

Vitamix One 32-oz Blender with Accessories
QVC

Vitamix One 32-oz Blender with Accessories

Vitamix is the Cadillac of blenders, and the person-sized model does more than make the smoothest smoothies. It can be used to grate cheese, grind meat, as a food processor and more. Even better, it's deeply discounted right now.

$249 $174

Shop Now

Our Place Splendor Blender

Our Place Splendor Blender
Our Place

Our Place Splendor Blender

Make smoothies and more in a flash with this adorable countertop blender. 

Beast Mini Blender Plus

Beast Mini Blender Plus
Beast

Beast Mini Blender Plus

The mighty mini blender from Beast has a 600 watt motor for the silkiest smoothies. You can even sip directly out of the container using the innovative straw cap attachment.

$139 $119

Shop Now

Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro

Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro
Amazon

Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro

Blend directly in the 24-ounce single-serve cup, attach the spout lid, and enjoy your creations on the go.

$100 $90

Shop Now

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender
Walmart

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender

The BlendJet 2 is a game-changing 20-ounce portable blender that's USB-C rechargeable. It's perfectly sized to fit in a cup holder or travel in your bag, and cleanup is a breeze: Simply blend water with a drop of soap, rinse and you are ready for your next blended creation.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Compact Blender

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Compact Blender
Amazon

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Compact Blender

Compact, cordless convenience meets full-size professional performance. Easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX does it all, from blending smoothies and shakes to crushing ice and puréeing soups.

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender
Amazon

Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender

The Ninja blender comes with three 20-ounce, dishwasher-safe to-go cups and two spout lids. With 900-watt, this blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.

NutriBullet Pro

NutriBullet Pro
Amazon

NutriBullet Pro

With 900 watts of power, the Pro is faster and stronger than the original, but just as simple to use. Load it up with dense whole foods like nuts, seeds, hard fruits, and kale, then push, twist and blend your way to a healthier lifestyle.

Magic Bullet Blender

Magic Bullet Blender
Amazon

Magic Bullet Blender

The budget-friendly magic bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more to effortlessly create your favorite meals and snacks. 

$50 $39

Shop Now

Ninja Fit Personal Blender

Ninja Fit Personal Blender
Amazon

Ninja Fit Personal Blender

This compact blender has Ninja Pulse Technology to quickly create smoothies, nutrient-rich juices and so much more. It comes with two 16-ounce cups that are ideal to take on the go.

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
Amazon

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

Trusted kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach offers this 14-ounce personal blender. Serve up your favorite strawberry fruit juice or nut butter smoothie, and blend and go with the machine-washable blender cup and lid. The 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades crush ice for a smooth, refreshing beverage. 

$29 $21

Shop Now

NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender

NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender
Amazon

NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender

Simplify your smoothie-making and juicing process with NutriBullet, a powerful blender that seamlessly pulverizes even the toughest fruits and veggies. It comes with a travel cup made to take with you wherever you may need a quick sip of nutrients.

