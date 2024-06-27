Portable and personal blenders are some of the most versatile kitchen gadgets. With these compact yet powerful workhorses, you can make smoothies, cocktails, açai bowls and healthy soups on the go. When you're running out the door to work or just back from a hot day at the beach, whipping up a fresh smoothie with frozen fruit, pomegranate juice, oat milk or your favorite ingredients is peak refreshment.

Full-sized blenders can be too bulky for day-to-day use and especially during travel. Single-serve and portable blenders, however, solve that problem. Some can even double as a drinking cup to save even more space. Whether you’re looking to bring one to the office, dorm room, pack one for your next vacation, or in your RV or motorhome, we've found the best personal blenders for every budget and blending need.

From Ninja Nutri-Blenders to an on-sale Vitamix and the fan-favorite Magic Bullet to the almighty Nutribullet Pro, keep scrolling to check out our favorite top-rated models and indulge in refreshing drinks wherever the day may take you.

The Best Portable Blenders of 2024

Beast Mini Blender Plus Beast Beast Mini Blender Plus The mighty mini blender from Beast has a 600 watt motor for the silkiest smoothies. You can even sip directly out of the container using the innovative straw cap attachment. $139 $119 Shop Now

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Walmart BlendJet 2 Portable Blender The BlendJet 2 is a game-changing 20-ounce portable blender that's USB-C rechargeable. It's perfectly sized to fit in a cup holder or travel in your bag, and cleanup is a breeze: Simply blend water with a drop of soap, rinse and you are ready for your next blended creation. $50 $40 Shop Now

NutriBullet Pro Amazon NutriBullet Pro With 900 watts of power, the Pro is faster and stronger than the original, but just as simple to use. Load it up with dense whole foods like nuts, seeds, hard fruits, and kale, then push, twist and blend your way to a healthier lifestyle. $100 Shop Now

Ninja Fit Personal Blender Amazon Ninja Fit Personal Blender This compact blender has Ninja Pulse Technology to quickly create smoothies, nutrient-rich juices and so much more. It comes with two 16-ounce cups that are ideal to take on the go. $70 Shop Now

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Trusted kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach offers this 14-ounce personal blender. Serve up your favorite strawberry fruit juice or nut butter smoothie, and blend and go with the machine-washable blender cup and lid. The 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades crush ice for a smooth, refreshing beverage. $29 $21 Shop Now

NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender Amazon NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender Simplify your smoothie-making and juicing process with NutriBullet, a powerful blender that seamlessly pulverizes even the toughest fruits and veggies. It comes with a travel cup made to take with you wherever you may need a quick sip of nutrients. $130 Shop Now

