12 Best Beach Bags and Totes for Summer 2024 to Stylishly Carry All Your Vacation Essentials

Best Beach Bags for Summer 2024
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 1:03 PM PDT, June 24, 2024

Bag one of these handy beach carryalls for the pool or sea.

Summer has officially arrived, bringing with it the eagerly-anticipated days of lounging at the beach or pool. But instead of stuffing all of your essentials into a free-giveaway tote bag or even your -- gasp -- purse, treat yourself to a dedicated beach bag this year. 

Beach bags are made to withstand a day in the sand and look good doing it. Plus, they can offer some really helpful features that your standard tote bag can't. Some offer water repellency or drainage holes at the bottom, so you don't haul sand back home. Others can unfold into a beach towel or even have holding straps for your sun hat

We've found the cutest and most helpful beach bags from L*Space, Yeti, Free People and more brands below. Store your essentials, from your beach towel to your sunscreen, in one of the bags ahead. There's an option that won't ruin your beach pics here, no matter your budget, style or needs.

Sunnylife Twin Beach Towel 2-in-1

Sunnylife Twin Beach Towel 2-in-1

No more stuffing bulky beach towels in your bag: This cool tote transforms itself into a beach towel. But that's not all: It can also become a pillow.

L*Space Moonlight Bag

L*Space Moonlight Bag

This large jute tote features beach-ready colorful accents.

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Womens Shoulder Handbag

This lightweight mesh beach tote is designed with a spacious pocket that's perfect for stashing your phone, sunglasses and other beach day essentials.

Vitamin A Amalfi Woven Beach Tote Bag

Vitamin A Amalfi Woven Beach Tote Bag

Make a statement with this adorable straw beach bag featuring handwoven handles.

Yeti Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag

Yeti Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag

Yeti's High Desert Clay hue is fun for the beach. This waterproof tote can hold your drinks, towel and more.

Free People Mega Jute Tote Bag

Free People Mega Jute Tote Bag

Crafted from durable jute fabric, this oversized tote bag is the perfect companion for your next beach trip.

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag

Head down to the beach in style with this on-trend beach bag. Crafted from lightweight and durable straw, it provides ample space for all of your essentials, including sunglasses, sandals, cosmetics and more.

Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote - Brown

Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote - Brown

Effortlessly stylish, Oprah's favorite tote is the perfect companion for your everyday adventures.

BAGGU Horizontal Zip Duck Bag

BAGGU Horizontal Zip Duck Bag

This beach-ready tote is available in numerous colors and prints. Carry it by its handles or shoulder strap for easy wear. 

Hat Attack Portia Luxe Tote

Hat Attack Portia Luxe Tote

This raffia bag won't take away from your 'fit. It also comes with a detachable leather strap. 

J.Crew Como Woven Straw Tote

J.Crew Como Woven Straw Tote

With metallic gold leather straps, this woven straw tote is sure to add a stylish touch to your beach look.

Dagne Dover Pacific Tote

Dagne Dover Pacific Tote

A plethora of pockets makes this tote bag especially practical.

