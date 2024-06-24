Summer has officially arrived, bringing with it the eagerly-anticipated days of lounging at the beach or pool. But instead of stuffing all of your essentials into a free-giveaway tote bag or even your -- gasp -- purse, treat yourself to a dedicated beach bag this year.

Beach bags are made to withstand a day in the sand and look good doing it. Plus, they can offer some really helpful features that your standard tote bag can't. Some offer water repellency or drainage holes at the bottom, so you don't haul sand back home. Others can unfold into a beach towel or even have holding straps for your sun hat.

We've found the cutest and most helpful beach bags from L*Space, Yeti, Free People and more brands below. Store your essentials, from your beach towel to your sunscreen, in one of the bags ahead. There's an option that won't ruin your beach pics here, no matter your budget, style or needs.

