The Best Sun Hats for Women to Wear This Spring and Summer: Shop Free People, Brixton, lululemon and More

Byron Bay Woven Cowboy Hat
Free People
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 12:41 PM PDT, April 18, 2024

Hats off to these sun hats that keep you protected.

Spring is here and summer is on the horizon, so invest in a new sun hat this year to protect yourself from those rays.

Sun hats can come in any style that protects your skin — there are tons to choose from. There's the cowboy hat, the baseball cap, the brimmed hat and so many more. Support your favorite sports team or keep it country with your warm weather hat choice.

Whether you're sitting on the balcony or laying out at the beach, you're doing yourself a favor and potentially making your 'fit even cuter by popping one of the hats we've found on. Plus, they're a savior for a bad hair day.

Shop the best sun hats for women to wear this spring and summer below. These are the cutest styles we've found from Free People, Brixton, lululemon and more. Find an option for your style and budget ahead.

Free People Baja Norte Brimmed Hat

Free People Baja Norte Brimmed Hat
Free People

Free People Baja Norte Brimmed Hat

This timeless straw hat is a wardrobe staple that's worth the splurge.

8 Other Reasons Cowboy Hat

8 Other Reasons Cowboy Hat
Revolve

8 Other Reasons Cowboy Hat

Keep it country in this black cowboy hat. 

lululemon Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat

lululemon Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat
lululemon

lululemon Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat

This cap features a wide back opening so your ponytail can swing freely.

Free People Byron Bay Woven Cowboy Hat

Free People Byron Bay Woven Cowboy Hat
Free People

Free People Byron Bay Woven Cowboy Hat

This beachy cowboy hat is made of straw.

Lack of Color Raffia Cowboy Hat

Lack of Color Raffia Cowboy Hat
Revolve

Lack of Color Raffia Cowboy Hat

This raffia cowboy hat pairs flawlessly with your spring and summer 'fits.

Free People Dylan Distressed Cowboy Hat

Free People Dylan Distressed Cowboy Hat
Free People

Free People Dylan Distressed Cowboy Hat

This cowboy hat is distressed for a casual look.

47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat

47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat
PacSun

47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat

Whether you're a fan or not, we all can agree Yankees hats are a popular accessory.

Brixton Cohen Cowboy Hat

Brixton Cohen Cowboy Hat
Brixton

Brixton Cohen Cowboy Hat

Say goodbye to sun-scorched hair thanks to this high-quality unisex cowboy hat you'll wear for years to come.

Shade & Shore Striped Straw Floppy Hat

Shade & Shore Striped Straw Floppy Hat
Target

Shade & Shore Striped Straw Floppy Hat

Look chic in this affordable off-white and black floppy hat.

Furtalk Sun Straw Hat

Furtalk Sun Straw Hat
Amazon

Furtalk Sun Straw Hat

This straw hat — available in two sizes — is easily packable for beach trips, as it folds right up. 

$26 $22

Shop Now

