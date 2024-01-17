Style

The Best Baseball Caps for Women in 2024: Trucker Hats, Flat Brims and More

Hailey Bieber Baseball Cap
By Erin Glassmacher
Published: 5:45 PM PST, January 17, 2024

Shop the best baseball caps to help you achieve the off-duty model look and accessorize to the fullest this season.

Diamonds are great, but baseball caps could truly be a girl's best friend. Not only can they add a stylish accessory to an everyday casual look, but they can also mask dirty, oily hair in between wash days.

Thanks to athleisure, baseball caps are back on the radar and cooler than ever. Whether you're sporting a pair of leggings and a workout top or embracing the off-duty model look, a baseball cap can add that cool girl, trendy finishing touch to your ensemble. Plus, on days when your hair isn't at its finest (we've all been there), simply pop on a baseball cap to instantly feel more polished. Back down, bad hair days! 

If that isn't convincing enough, take note that celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Meghan Markle often opt for baseball caps to achieve a streetwear vibe, especially during their laid-back moments, making the accessory a definite go-to.

There are tons of different baseball cap styles out there for you to customize and make your own. From strapback hats to flat-brimmed caps, we've rounded up the best baseball caps for women.

Best Baseball Caps for Women 2024

47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat

PacSun

Whether you're a fan or not, we all can agree Yankees hats are a popular accessory.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Glossier You Look Good Cap

Glossier

Read a secret message in the mirror with this feel-good cap.

47 Brand Natural Dodgers Clean Up Strapback Dad Hat

PacSun

Represent the LA Dodgers with this dad hat.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Alo Off-Duty Cap

Alo Yoga

Celeb-loved Alo Yoga has stylish off-duty hats for trips to and from the gym.

Adidas Relaxed Strap Back Hat

Adidas

Feel confident in this one-size-fits-all cap for everyday wear.

Lvaiz Womens Satin Lined Baseball Cap

Amazon

This baseball cap's inner lining is composed of luxurious silky satin to help protect your hair from damage caused by friction.

Tory Burch Logo Cap

Tory Burch

A simple logo cap won't distract from your look.

lululemon Women's Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat

lululemon

This cap features a wide back opening so your ponytail can swing freely.

Quince Cashmere Baseball Cap

Quince

This cap is neutral, cashmere and stunning.

Women Quick Drying Baseball Cap

Amazon

Quick-drying and lightweight, this cap is great for any active endeavors. 

Avileo Baseball Cap

Amazon

Made of 100% lamb fleece, this fur hat is perfect for staying cozy.

CLAPE Snapback Flat Brim Hat

Amazon

Flat-brimmed caps are a stylish hat choice that offers a modern, edgy look.

Tommy Hilfiger Flag Logo Baseball Cap

Tommy Hilfiger

This neutral cap goes with a ton of looks.

$30 $21

Shop Now

Nike Club Cap

Nike

This corduroy cap offers a cozy feel.

Vineyard Vines Classic Logo Baseball Hat

Vineyard Vines

This cute cap from Vineyard Vines offers a nautical feel.

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

