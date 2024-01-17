Diamonds are great, but baseball caps could truly be a girl's best friend. Not only can they add a stylish accessory to an everyday casual look, but they can also mask dirty, oily hair in between wash days.

Thanks to athleisure, baseball caps are back on the radar and cooler than ever. Whether you're sporting a pair of leggings and a workout top or embracing the off-duty model look, a baseball cap can add that cool girl, trendy finishing touch to your ensemble. Plus, on days when your hair isn't at its finest (we've all been there), simply pop on a baseball cap to instantly feel more polished. Back down, bad hair days!

If that isn't convincing enough, take note that celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Meghan Markle often opt for baseball caps to achieve a streetwear vibe, especially during their laid-back moments, making the accessory a definite go-to.

There are tons of different baseball cap styles out there for you to customize and make your own. From strapback hats to flat-brimmed caps, we've rounded up the best baseball caps for women.

Best Baseball Caps for Women 2024

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT: