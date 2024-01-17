Best On-Trend Bucket Bags for Boosting Your Style Game in 2024

Your style for 2024 is in the bag with these designs from Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Mansur Gavriel and more.
If one of your New Year's resolutions is upping your style game, then your handbag could use an upgrade. Bucket bags are a classic style (Louis Vuitton created its first in 1932) that's currently trending again, and they will make a worthy addition to your wardrobe in 2024.
As their name implies, bucket bags have a bucket-like design. There are crossbody, top handle and shoulder styles, plus even some bags that offer multiple options. Whether you're looking for an edgy or a chic addition, there's a bucket bag for that. They work for all seasons, coming in warm leathers for winter or beachy straws to gear up for summer (which will be here before we know it!). Plus, they're sold in a range of sizes for your needs. Unlike the micro mini bags that are trending, bucket bags can usually fit your stuff thanks to their more roomy designs.
Below, shop the best bucket bags in 2024 from Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch and more beloved brands. Mansur Gavriel's bucket bags, which have more recently made waves, are on our list, and there's a lot more where that came from. Find a bag for your budget and style ahead. Some of these bags from Nordstrom, Amazon, Coach and other retailers are even on sale. But don't wait — the best ones are selling out fast, so be sure to shop now.
Mansur Gavriel Soft Mini Bucket Bag
This pebbled leather bag has a cute bow drawstring closure.
Coach Dakota Bucket Bag
Check out this buttery soft, glove-tanned leather bucket bag. It has a spacious interior and is finished with two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear as a crossbody.
Marc Jacobs The Leather Bucket Bag
A coveted addition to our leathers is this bucket bag with branded embossing. The textured rope handle and drawstring are fastened by metallic hardware.
Olga Berg Bianca Ball Mesh Handle Bag
Grab this mesh bag with a handle for a night out.
Saint Laurent Joe Mini YSL Bucket Bag with Adjustable Strap
Splurge on this stunning YSL number that comes in two colors.
Chloe Marcie Bucket Bag
This beautiful Chloe bag has a rolled top handle and can be worn crossbody.
Tory Burch T Monogram Mini Canvas Bucket Bag
This adorable mini bucket bag is emblazoned with 'T' embellishments.
Charles & Keith Cassiopeia Bucket Bag
This affordable bucket bag has a chic chain link strap. Find it in three colors.
Tory Burch McGraw Leather Bucket Bag
This sleek pebbled leather bucket bag can be worn crossbody or on the shoulder.
Strathberry Lana Osette Leather Crossbody Bucket Bag
This beautiful calfskin leather bag is going fast. Carry it by its top handle or crossbody.
Kate Spade New York Rosie Pebbled Leather Mini Bucket Bag
This mini bucket bag comes in two colors and can be worn crossbody.
Tory Burch Small Fleming Soft Bucket Bag
This glamorous bag has pintucks in a diamond pattern. Carry it by a top handle or crossbody.
Tous Beige and Khaki Bucket Bag
This faux leather beige and khaki bag can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody.
Madewell The Essential Mini Bucket Tote
This mini leather bucket bag has just one strap. Find it in four colors.
Sensi Studio Pullthrough Bag
Take this straw bag on your next warm-weather adventure. It has a unique open top with a pull-through strap.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.