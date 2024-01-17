Best On-Trend Bucket Bags for Boosting Your Style Game in 2024

If one of your New Year's resolutions is upping your style game, then your handbag could use an upgrade. Bucket bags are a classic style (Louis Vuitton created its first in 1932) that's currently trending again, and they will make a worthy addition to your wardrobe in 2024.

As their name implies, bucket bags have a bucket-like design. There are crossbody, top handle and shoulder styles, plus even some bags that offer multiple options. Whether you're looking for an edgy or a chic addition, there's a bucket bag for that. They work for all seasons, coming in warm leathers for winter or beachy straws to gear up for summer (which will be here before we know it!). Plus, they're sold in a range of sizes for your needs. Unlike the micro mini bags that are trending, bucket bags can usually fit your stuff thanks to their more roomy designs.

Below, shop the best bucket bags in 2024 from Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch and more beloved brands. Mansur Gavriel's bucket bags, which have more recently made waves, are on our list, and there's a lot more where that came from. Find a bag for your budget and style ahead. Some of these bags from Nordstrom, Amazon, Coach and other retailers are even on sale. But don't wait — the best ones are selling out fast, so be sure to shop now.

