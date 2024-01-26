Style

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfit Ideas You'll Wear Way Beyond February 14

Valentine's Day Outfit
Whatever your plans are this Valentine's Day, we have the right 'fit for you.

Whether you're going on a hot date or cozying up on the couch with your best friend this Valentine's Day, a festive 'fit is in order. Find all the red, pink and hearts ahead in time for Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

If you're going out, might we suggest a two-piece set with rosette details or a dress in Valentine's Day red? A pair of heart-print pajamas or a pink sweat set is in order if you're staying in. Or, if you're looking to spice things up, consider lingerie with sheer details and ruffles that will make you feel confident this romantic holiday.

Below, shop Valentine's Day outfits for staying in or going out from For Love & Lemons, White Fox, SKIMS and more beloved brands. We found dresses, pajamas, lingerie and more for all budgets. So go on, treat yourself ahead — significant other optional.

Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Date Night

White Fox Divine Timing Long Sleeve Sequin Knit Maxi Dress

White Fox Divine Timing Long Sleeve Sequin Knit Maxi Dress
White Fox

White Fox Divine Timing Long Sleeve Sequin Knit Maxi Dress

Try the sheer dress trend with this number, or wear a nude slip underneath. It's the perfect Valentine's Day red.

Alice + Olivia Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean

Alice + Olivia Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean
Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean

Enter: The jeans you didn't know you needed. These heart cut-outs are ideal for Valentine's Day.

For Love & Lemons Otessa Rose Bralette

For Love & Lemons Otessa Rose Bralette
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Otessa Rose Bralette

Will you accept this rose... bralette? It pairs with a mini skirt and a blazer or loose-knit sweater for a night out on the town.

For Love & Lemons Otessa Mini Skirt

For Love & Lemons Otessa Mini Skirt
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Otessa Mini Skirt

This matching mini skirt has a subtle rose print.

Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top

Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top
Revolve

Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top

This pink and red corset top is flirty as they come.

For Love & Lemons Vera Cropped Cut Out Sweater

For Love & Lemons Vera Cropped Cut Out Sweater
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Vera Cropped Cut Out Sweater

For Love & Lemons' heart cut-out sweater is comfortable and festive. It comes in five colors.

$175 $123

Shop Now

Favorite Daughter The Classy Top

Favorite Daughter The Classy Top
Favorite Daughter

Favorite Daughter The Classy Top

Keep it classy in this pink set. This top is vintage-inspired.

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant
Favorite Daughter

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant

These satiny pants with pleats are très chic.

Reformation Cailyn Dress

Reformation Cailyn Dress
Reformation

Reformation Cailyn Dress

This lightweight satin dress, featuring a captivating rose detail, is ideal for a winter date night.

Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Staying In

Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajama Set

Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajama Set
Petite Plume

Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajama Set

These cotton PJs with pink hearts are as comfy as they are sweet.

Eberjey Gisele Printed Tencel Modal Long PJ Set

Eberjey Gisele Printed Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
Eberjey

Eberjey Gisele Printed Tencel Modal Long PJ Set

Hearts cover these temperature-regulating PJs.

Petal + Pup Dakotah Heart Stripe Knit Sweater

Petal + Pup Dakotah Heart Stripe Knit Sweater
Petal + Pup

Petal + Pup Dakotah Heart Stripe Knit Sweater

Embrace comfort without sacrificing style in this snug knit sweater, showcasing a classic round neckline and long sleeves with ribbed cuffs.

Little Sleepies XOXO Women's Pajama Top

Little Sleepies XOXO Women's Pajama Top
Little Sleepies

Little Sleepies XOXO Women's Pajama Top

Now, you can enjoy twinning with your little ones in these cozy Valentine's Day pajamas.

Little Sleepies XOXO Women's Pajama Pants

Little Sleepies XOXO Women's Pajama Pants
Little Sleepies

Little Sleepies XOXO Women's Pajama Pants

Complete your look by pairing these jogger-style pajama pants with the matching top, both adorned with a playful all-over graphic print in bold monochrome hues.

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Henley

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Henley
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Henley

Don't miss this sweet winter PJ set in a festive pink cherry blossom print.

SKIMS Soft Lounge Legging

SKIMS Soft Lounge Legging
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Legging

The matching leggings have a menswear-inspired faux fly cover.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Pajama Set

Lauren Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's

Lauren Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Pajama Set

Cuddle up on the couch for a movie marathon in this Valentine's Day long sleeve pajama set.

Best Valentine's Day Lingerie

For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra

For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra

Barbara Palvin models for For Love & Lemons' Valentine's Day capsule. We're partial to this sheer lingerie set. The underwire bra features adorable floral embroideries and tiny daisy appliques on the straps. 

For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty

For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty

Don't forget the matching sheer thong.

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra

This Valentine's Day pink unlined balconette bra features a V-shape wire detail. Savage X Fenty offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. This sale price is for Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Members, but anyone can pay the original price.

$50 $20

Shop Now

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty

Pair it with these low-rise boyshorts.

$25 $6

Shop Now

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra

Try the unlined bra trend with this sexy ruffle number in Valentine's Day red.

$60 $24

Shop Now

SKIMS Jacquard Lace Slip Dress

SKIMS Jacquard Lace Slip Dress
SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard Lace Slip Dress

This SKIMS logo nightgown for when the night is done has lace details and a petite slit. Its criss-cross straps are adjustable.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

