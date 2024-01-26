Whatever your plans are this Valentine's Day, we have the right 'fit for you.
Whether you're going on a hot date or cozying up on the couch with your best friend this Valentine's Day, a festive 'fit is in order. Find all the red, pink and hearts ahead in time for Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
If you're going out, might we suggest a two-piece set with rosette details or a dress in Valentine's Day red? A pair of heart-print pajamas or a pink sweat set is in order if you're staying in. Or, if you're looking to spice things up, consider lingerie with sheer details and ruffles that will make you feel confident this romantic holiday.
Below, shop Valentine's Day outfits for staying in or going out from For Love & Lemons, White Fox, SKIMS and more beloved brands. We found dresses, pajamas, lingerie and more for all budgets. So go on, treat yourself ahead — significant other optional.
Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Date Night
White Fox Divine Timing Long Sleeve Sequin Knit Maxi Dress
Try the sheer dress trend with this number, or wear a nude slip underneath. It's the perfect Valentine's Day red.
Alice + Olivia Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean
Enter: The jeans you didn't know you needed. These heart cut-outs are ideal for Valentine's Day.
For Love & Lemons Otessa Rose Bralette
Will you accept this rose... bralette? It pairs with a mini skirt and a blazer or loose-knit sweater for a night out on the town.
For Love & Lemons Otessa Mini Skirt
This matching mini skirt has a subtle rose print.
Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top
This pink and red corset top is flirty as they come.
For Love & Lemons Vera Cropped Cut Out Sweater
For Love & Lemons' heart cut-out sweater is comfortable and festive. It comes in five colors.
Favorite Daughter The Classy Top
Keep it classy in this pink set. This top is vintage-inspired.
Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant
These satiny pants with pleats are très chic.
Reformation Cailyn Dress
This lightweight satin dress, featuring a captivating rose detail, is ideal for a winter date night.
Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Staying In
Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajama Set
These cotton PJs with pink hearts are as comfy as they are sweet.
Eberjey Gisele Printed Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
Hearts cover these temperature-regulating PJs.
Petal + Pup Dakotah Heart Stripe Knit Sweater
Embrace comfort without sacrificing style in this snug knit sweater, showcasing a classic round neckline and long sleeves with ribbed cuffs.
Little Sleepies XOXO Women's Pajama Top
Now, you can enjoy twinning with your little ones in these cozy Valentine's Day pajamas.
Little Sleepies XOXO Women's Pajama Pants
Complete your look by pairing these jogger-style pajama pants with the matching top, both adorned with a playful all-over graphic print in bold monochrome hues.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Henley
Don't miss this sweet winter PJ set in a festive pink cherry blossom print.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Legging
The matching leggings have a menswear-inspired faux fly cover.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Pajama Set
Cuddle up on the couch for a movie marathon in this Valentine's Day long sleeve pajama set.
Best Valentine's Day Lingerie
For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra
Barbara Palvin models for For Love & Lemons' Valentine's Day capsule. We're partial to this sheer lingerie set. The underwire bra features adorable floral embroideries and tiny daisy appliques on the straps.
For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty
Don't forget the matching sheer thong.
Savage X Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra
This Valentine's Day pink unlined balconette bra features a V-shape wire detail. Savage X Fenty offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. This sale price is for Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Members, but anyone can pay the original price.
Savage X Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty
Pair it with these low-rise boyshorts.
Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra
Try the unlined bra trend with this sexy ruffle number in Valentine's Day red.
SKIMS Jacquard Lace Slip Dress
This SKIMS logo nightgown for when the night is done has lace details and a petite slit. Its criss-cross straps are adjustable.
