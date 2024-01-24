Shop ET's top picks of stunning jewelry gifts to give for the most romantic day of the year.
Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away and if you're shopping for your significant other, mom, sister or bestie and want to pull out all the stops, jewelry could be your best bet.
Most people would love to unwrap a sparkly trinket as a token of affection for the most romantic day of the year — plus, with all the love in the air, Valentine's Day is a popular time for engagements. If an engagement ring is not in the cards just yet, gifting thoughtful jewelry to a loved one is still a good idea to show them how much they mean to you.
Even if you don't have a romantic partner in your life at the moment, the love-centric holiday is also the ideal time to show you care by gifting a friend, child or sibling a sparkly stunner. Or, perhaps you're all about self-love this year and you're looking to treat yourself to that piece of fine jewelry you've been eyeing. Whoever you're shopping for, we've compiled the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts for the most luxurious, sparkly pieces at several price points just in time for V-Day.
Ahead, shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts to give (or keep) on the year's most romantic holiday. From Mejuri and Blue Nile to Kendra Scott, Uncommon James and more — you're bound to find a stunner that your loved one will absolutely adore.
Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $50
GoldPersonalized 14 Karat Gold Name Necklace
Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this gold or silver necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.
Nadri Modern Love Heart Stud Earrings
These stunning heart earrings are ideal for Valentine's Day.
Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $100
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick? These chic croissant hoops.
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James has trendy jewelry with prices that won't break the bank. If your partner loves something modern and edgy, opt for these sparkly, 14-karat gold-plated ear climbers that give the illusion of two separate earrings.
Zoe Lev Large Zodiac Signet Ring
Zoe Lev has a great selection of custom jewelry designs, like this Zodiac Signet Ring.
Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $250
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
We love this pair of gold hoop earrings from Meghan Markle-worn brand Cuyana.
Femme Gold Zodiac Pendant
If you're an astrology lover, get your star sign reimagined as a female figure and coated in recycled 14-karat vermeil.
Angara Pave-Set Diamond Hinged Hoop Earrings
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, which is certainly true of these dainty huggie hoops accented by sparkling round diamonds.
Stella and Bow Drew Freshwater Pearl Ring
For a sweet gift without all the sugar, this freshwater pearl ring is the perfect way to show your love.
Zales Princess-Cut Lab-Created White Sapphire Three Stone Ring in Sterling Silver
Don't underestimate the sparkle of lab-grown gems, like this ring from Zales with princess-cut sapphires.
Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $500
Blue Nile 14 Karat White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings
You can rarely go wrong with a simple pair of diamond studs, available in a range of styles and settings.
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10 Karat White Gold
This vintage-inspired diamond band would make a lovely Valentine's Day, anniversary or milestone gift.
Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Each pair of these earrings features freshwater pearls of a unique shape, making them a one-of-a-kind gift.
Kendra Scott Audrey 14 Karat Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott is known for casual, affordable jewelry, but you can also find fine jewelry gifts. This delicate diamond necklace in rose gold is a gorgeous example.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
