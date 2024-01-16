Whatever your plans are this Valentine's Day, we have the right 'fit for you.
Whether you're going on a hot date or cozying up on the couch with your best friend this Valentine's Day, a festive 'fit is in order. Find all the red, pink and hearts ahead in time for Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
If you're going out, might we suggest a two-piece set with rosette details or a dress in Valentine's Day red? A pair of heart-print pajamas or a pink sweat set is in order if you're staying in. Or, if you're looking to spice things up, consider lingerie with sheer details and ruffles that will make you feel confident this romantic holiday.
Below, shop Valentine's Day outfits for staying in or going out from For Love & Lemons, White Fox, SKIMS and more beloved brands. We found dresses, pajamas, lingerie and more for all budgets. So go on, treat yourself ahead — significant other optional.
Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Going Out
For Love & Lemons Otessa Rose Bralette
Will you accept this rose... bralette? It pairs with a mini skirt for a night out on the town.
For Love & Lemons Otessa Mini Skirt
This matching mini skirt has a subtle rose print.
White Fox Divine Timing Long Sleeve Sequin Knit Maxi Dress
Try the sheer dress trend with this number, or wear a nude slip underneath. It's the perfect Valentine's Day red.
Elliatt Trompe Dress
If you're in a warmer location, this mini dress with rosette accents is pretty in Valentine's Day pink.
Bardot Helena Ruched Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Mesh Dress
This off-the-shoulder red dress is ideal for a winter date night.
Alice + Olivia Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean
Enter: the jeans you didn't know you needed. These heart cutouts are ideal for Valentine's Day.
John & Jenn by Line Maxime Top
This pink matching set is as comfortable as it is cute.
John & Jenn by Line Frederic Skirt
Don't forget the midi skirt with a slit.
For Love & Lemons Vera Cropped Cut Out Sweater
For Love & Lemons' heart cut-out sweater is comfortable and festive. It comes in five colors.
Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top
This pink and red corset top is flirty as they come.
Retrofete Kristen Blazer
If all else fails, pop on a pink blazer. This one has a chic single-button look.
Favorite Daughter The Classy Top
Keep it classy in this pink set. This top is vintage-inspired.
Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant
These satiny pants with pleats are très chic.
Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Staying In
Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajama Set
These cotton PJs with pink hearts are as comfy as they are sweet.
Eberjey Gisele Printed Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
Hearts cover these temperature-regulating PJs.
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Hoodie
Cuddle up on the couch for a movie marathon in this Valentine's Day pink hoodie.
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Straight Leg Pant
These straight-leg sweatpants pair perfectly with the hoodie.
Best Valentine's Day Lingerie Picks
For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra
Barbara Palvin models for For Love & Lemons' Valentine's Day capsule. We're partial to this sheer lingerie set. The underwire bra features adorable floral embroideries and tiny daisy appliques on the straps.
For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty
Don't forget the matching sheer thong.
Savage X Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra
This Valentine's Day pink unlined balconette bra features a V-shape wire detail. Savage X Fenty offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. This sale price is for Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Members, but anyone can pay the original price.
Savage X Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty
Pair it with these low-rise boyshorts.
Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra
Try the unlined bra trend with this sexy ruffle number in Valentine's Day red.
Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Cheeky Panty
These matching panties take cheeky to the next level.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.