Valentine’s Day Outfits for Staying in or Going Out: Shop Dresses, Valentine's Day Pajamas, Lingerie and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 5:16 PM PST, January 16, 2024

Whatever your plans are this Valentine's Day, we have the right 'fit for you.

Whether you're going on a hot date or cozying up on the couch with your best friend this Valentine's Day, a festive 'fit is in order. Find all the red, pink and hearts ahead in time for Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

If you're going out, might we suggest a two-piece set with rosette details or a dress in Valentine's Day red? A pair of heart-print pajamas or a pink sweat set is in order if you're staying in. Or, if you're looking to spice things up, consider lingerie with sheer details and ruffles that will make you feel confident this romantic holiday.

Below, shop Valentine's Day outfits for staying in or going out from For Love & Lemons, White Fox, SKIMS and more beloved brands. We found dresses, pajamas, lingerie and more for all budgets. So go on, treat yourself ahead — significant other optional.

Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Going Out 

For Love & Lemons Otessa Rose Bralette

For Love & Lemons Otessa Rose Bralette
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Otessa Rose Bralette

Will you accept this rose... bralette? It pairs with a mini skirt for a night out on the town.

For Love & Lemons Otessa Mini Skirt

For Love & Lemons Otessa Mini Skirt
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Otessa Mini Skirt

This matching mini skirt has a subtle rose print.

White Fox Divine Timing Long Sleeve Sequin Knit Maxi Dress

White Fox Divine Timing Long Sleeve Sequin Knit Maxi Dress
White Fox

White Fox Divine Timing Long Sleeve Sequin Knit Maxi Dress

Try the sheer dress trend with this number, or wear a nude slip underneath. It's the perfect Valentine's Day red.

Elliatt Trompe Dress

Elliatt Trompe Dress
Revolve

Elliatt Trompe Dress

If you're in a warmer location, this mini dress with rosette accents is pretty in Valentine's Day pink. 

Bardot Helena Ruched Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Mesh Dress

Bardot Helena Ruched Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Mesh Dress
Nordstrom

Bardot Helena Ruched Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Mesh Dress

This off-the-shoulder red dress is ideal for a winter date night.

Alice + Olivia Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean

Alice + Olivia Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean
Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia Karrie Embroidered Heart Cutout Jean

Enter: the jeans you didn't know you needed. These heart cutouts are ideal for Valentine's Day.

John & Jenn by Line Maxime Top

John & Jenn by Line Maxime Top
Revolve

John & Jenn by Line Maxime Top

This pink matching set is as comfortable as it is cute.

John & Jenn by Line Frederic Skirt

John & Jenn by Line Frederic Skirt
Revolve

John & Jenn by Line Frederic Skirt

Don't forget the midi skirt with a slit.

For Love & Lemons Vera Cropped Cut Out Sweater

For Love & Lemons Vera Cropped Cut Out Sweater
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Vera Cropped Cut Out Sweater

For Love & Lemons' heart cut-out sweater is comfortable and festive. It comes in five colors.

Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top

Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top
Revolve

Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top

This pink and red corset top is flirty as they come.

Retrofete Kristen Blazer

Retrofete Kristen Blazer
Revolve

Retrofete Kristen Blazer

If all else fails, pop on a pink blazer. This one has a chic single-button look.

Favorite Daughter The Classy Top

Favorite Daughter The Classy Top
Favorite Daughter

Favorite Daughter The Classy Top

Keep it classy in this pink set. This top is vintage-inspired.

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant
Favorite Daughter

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant

These satiny pants with pleats are très chic.

Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Staying In

Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajama Set

Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajama Set
Petite Plume

Petite Plume Sweethearts Pajama Set

These cotton PJs with pink hearts are as comfy as they are sweet.

Eberjey Gisele Printed Tencel Modal Long PJ Set

Eberjey Gisele Printed Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
Eberjey

Eberjey Gisele Printed Tencel Modal Long PJ Set

Hearts cover these temperature-regulating PJs.

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Hoodie

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Hoodie
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Hoodie

Cuddle up on the couch for a movie marathon in this Valentine's Day pink hoodie.

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Straight Leg Pant

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Straight Leg Pant
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Straight Leg Pant

These straight-leg sweatpants pair perfectly with the hoodie. 

Best Valentine's Day Lingerie Picks

For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra

For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra

Barbara Palvin models for For Love & Lemons' Valentine's Day capsule. We're partial to this sheer lingerie set. The underwire bra features adorable floral embroideries and tiny daisy appliques on the straps. 

For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty

For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty

Don't forget the matching sheer thong.

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra

This Valentine's Day pink unlined balconette bra features a V-shape wire detail. Savage X Fenty offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. This sale price is for Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Members, but anyone can pay the original price.

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty See Thru U Boy Short Panty

Pair it with these low-rise boyshorts.

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra

Try the unlined bra trend with this sexy ruffle number in Valentine's Day red.

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Cheeky Panty

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Cheeky Panty
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty Ruffle Luv Cheeky Panty

These matching panties take cheeky to the next level.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

