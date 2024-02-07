Celebrate love with these gifts from Voluspa, Charlotte Tilbury, Blue Nile and more brands.
She's beauty and she's grace, she's your sweetheart and she deserves a Valentine's Day for the ages.
If you're planning a February 14th she'll want to post all over Instagram, chances are you've already made the dinner reservation and ordered the flowers. (If not, get to it!) But the perfect Valentine's Day plan doesn't stop there. Next up, you need to find the perfect gift for her.
With all the girly red, pink, purple and sparkles floating around due to the holiday, it can be dizzying trying to decipher the best Valentine's Day gifts for women in 2024. And if you're shopping for gift ideas for your wife, girlfriend or even for your mom, daughter, sister or friend, things can get overwhelming. But don't worry: We have plenty of options to make this holiday truly special for all the women in your life. From Valentine's Day collabs to items that coincidentally fit the vibe, we have some favorite flowers, jewelry, beauty, fashion and more gifts to tell you about.
For a Valentine's Day gift she'll swoon over, give your wife a flirty lingerie set from For Love & Lemons. Set your daughter up with a cute Squishmallow or a new Huda Beauty Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette.
Don't drop the ball this Valentine's Day. Below, shop the best Valentine's Day gifts for her from Voluspa, Charlotte Tilbury, Blue Nile and more beloved brands.
Blue Nile Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring
Jewelry is a classic Valentine's Day gift, and receiving this gorgeous ring will make her jaw drop. Diamonds aren't the only option for creating a stunning ring. This 14-karat white gold option features sapphires, too.
Voluspa Cherry Gloss Large Jar Candle
Just in time for Valentine's Day in a red jar, Voluspa's newest scent is Cherry Gloss. This stunning candle has notes of smoked cherry, rose, orris, guaiac wood and leather.
Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Convertible Huggie
These dainty huggies are simple enough for everyday wear while still adding something special.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Heart
If your loved one is the ultimate culinary aficionado, delight her with Le Creuset's heart-shaped cocotte available at Williams Sonoma.
The Bouqs Co. Lover
In addition to a beautiful bouquet of colorful roses, this limited edition bundle comes with a fragrant candle with notes of toasted praline, raspberry and jasmine.
Butter London Champagne Fizz Manicure Candle
Surprise her with two self-care gifts in one. This sweet candle's wax doubles as massage oil so she can relax while showing those cuticles some love.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Pajama Set
Cuddle up on the couch for a movie marathon after date night in this Valentine's Day long-sleeve pajama set.
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25” Ceramic Curling Iron
This essential, easy-to-use curling iron will be her go-to for flirty curls.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe
Help her create a dreamy Pillow Talk pout with all the essentials, including a full-size hydrating lipstick balm and travel-size lip liner, matte lipstick and lip gloss.
For Love & Lemons Marietta Underwire Bra
Barbara Palvin models for For Love & Lemons' Valentine's Day capsule. We're partial to this sheer lingerie set. The underwire bra features adorable floral embroideries and tiny daisy appliques on the straps.
For Love & Lemons Marietta Thong Panty
Don't forget the matching sheer thong.
Lake & Skye 11 11 Eau de Parfum
If she always makes a wish at 11:11, this is the Valentine's Day perfume for her. It embodies the scent of skin emerging from the ocean with warm, musky notes.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow & Lash Styling Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for the Brow Wiz, but if she hasn't yet tried the Clear Brow Gel and Lash Sculpt mascara, it's high time. The brow gel offers a freshly laminated look while the mascara is super volumizing.
Vuori Colorblock Corset Jumpsuit
Get her into the jumpsuit trend with this flattering Vuori number. It has a corset detail at the bust and is super comfortable.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Drinking a hot beverage on a cold day is always a race against the clock. Now they can keep their favorites warm with this smart coffee mug that has a heated base.
Petite Plume Luxe Pima Cotton Sonnet of Swans Pajama Set
She can snuggle up on Valentine's Day Eve in this super soft PJ set. This pair comes in a teal swan motif and arrives in a stunning gift box.
Huda Beauty Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty's newest eyeshadow palette is here, and it looks like a work of art, as usual. The Pretty Grunge palette creates a sexy, smokey eye that's ideal for Valentine's Day.
Loeffler Randall Exclusive Platinum Emilia Pleated Knot Mules
She can wear these glitzy low heels out for Valentine's Day date night. They're the ideal girly addition, and come in four colors.
Mont Pink Monster with Fuzzy Belly and Heart Cheeks
Nothing to be afraid of here: This monster is full of love.
Teleflora's Love Always Bouquet
A bouquet of flowers is a classic Valentine's Day gift, and this one from Teleflora features beautiful pink and red roses.
Mint & Lily Tiny Stackable Name Ring
These understated stackable rings can be engraved with names, like yours and your partners for a thoughtful gift.
Margaret O'Leary Molly Pullover
This cozy Margaret O'Leary sweater features pretty Valentine's Day-inspired colors. The brand's designs have been seen on Madonna, Oprah, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and more celebs.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb GIft Set
Boasting a perfect five-star review, this gift set features a full-size, mini, and travel-size bottle of Viktor&Rolf's beloved Flowerbomb, a warm, spicy blend of jasmine, rose, patchouli, and vanilla.
