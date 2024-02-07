She's beauty and she's grace, she's your sweetheart and she deserves a Valentine's Day for the ages.

If you're planning a February 14th she'll want to post all over Instagram, chances are you've already made the dinner reservation and ordered the flowers. (If not, get to it!) But the perfect Valentine's Day plan doesn't stop there. Next up, you need to find the perfect gift for her.

With all the girly red, pink, purple and sparkles floating around due to the holiday, it can be dizzying trying to decipher the best Valentine's Day gifts for women in 2024. And if you're shopping for gift ideas for your wife, girlfriend or even for your mom, daughter, sister or friend, things can get overwhelming. But don't worry: We have plenty of options to make this holiday truly special for all the women in your life. From Valentine's Day collabs to items that coincidentally fit the vibe, we have some favorite flowers, jewelry, beauty, fashion and more gifts to tell you about.

For a Valentine's Day gift she'll swoon over, give your wife a flirty lingerie set from For Love & Lemons. Set your daughter up with a cute Squishmallow or a new Huda Beauty Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette.

Don't drop the ball this Valentine's Day. Below, shop the best Valentine's Day gifts for her from Voluspa, Charlotte Tilbury, Blue Nile and more beloved brands.

The Bouqs Co. Lover The Bouqs Co. The Bouqs Co. Lover In addition to a beautiful bouquet of colorful roses, this limited edition bundle comes with a fragrant candle with notes of toasted praline, raspberry and jasmine. $109 Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Drinking a hot beverage on a cold day is always a race against the clock. Now they can keep their favorites warm with this smart coffee mug that has a heated base. $150 $120 Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.