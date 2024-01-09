Surprise your Valentine with Laneige skincare, Harry & David chocolates and more gifts, all under $50.
Valentine's Day is about a month away, and that means it's time to start shopping for your sweetheart. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.
Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or the most important person: yourself, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of a busy holiday season, we've decided we deserve to celebrate the upcoming heartfelt holiday with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea — no matter who you're celebrating with — we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter word.
Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Laneige skincare set made up of four cult-favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out, a box of gourmet chocolate truffles, the best romantic candles and even massage devices because everyone could use a little self-care and relaxation.
Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these affordable gift ideas, all under $50.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
Anthropologie Vaisselle Mug
Those who can't get enough of Cupid's big day will adore this festive mug.
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
If your partner loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create a heart-shaped puzzle featuring your favorite photo together with this customizable 252-piece puzzle.
Williams Sonoma Personalized Chocolate Breakable Pink Heart
Breaking hearts has never been so fun. Smash this white chocolate heart with the included mallet to uncover sour gummy hearts.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set
Unlike a fresh bouquet, the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet will last forever and it's fun to put together.
Homesick Love Letters Candle
Notes of rose petals, jasmine, sandalwood and peony make this Love Letters candle stand out.
Compartes 9-Piece Valentine's Chocolate Heart Gift Box
If your significant other has a sweet tooth, add some decadence to your romantic holiday with these heart-themed luxury chocolates filled with fresh raspberry and creamy strawberry.
Anthropologie Icon Vase
Add a fresh flower to this clear glass vase speckled with hearts for a gift they won't forget.
Shari's Berries Strawberries For Her
Chocolate-covered strawberries, like these from Shari's Berries, are the unofficial dessert of Valentine's Day.
Uncommon Goods Personalized Ticket to Love Box
Breakfast in bed, a movie of their choice or a full body massage are just a few of the tickets your significant other can cash in from this Ticket to Love Box.
Harry & David Classic Valentine’s Day Gift Box
This Valentine's Day gift box from Harry & David has a little bit of everything, including premium pears, frosted cookies, chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate truffles and stickers.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
Treat their skin to four of Laneige's best-selling products, including moisturizer, toner, eye cream, and hyaluronic acid serum.
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop
Paris Hilton's French Press Coffee Maker is a great gift for the coffee lover on Valentine's Day. It even comes with a heart-shaped scoop.
Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary cookies from New York's Levain Bakery are the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This signature assortment includes their mouth-watering chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies.
Uncommon Goods Heart-Shaped Shower Steamer Set
Give the gift of self care with these heart-shaped shower steamers that are made with lavender essential oils.
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager With Heat
There's little better after a long, hard day of work than coming home and getting a nice shiatsu massage.
M&M's Always & Forever Gift Bottle
The coolest thing about this champagne bottle filled with M&Ms is that you can completely customize it from the colors of the candy to the text. You can even add graphics, like hearts or a picture of you and your partner.
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones.
Cozy Bliss Jacquard Faux Fur Blanket
They'll know how you feel about them when wrapping up in this soft, plush blanket that has love printed all over it.
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Here's a perfect gift for the chilled wine lover. The wine glass chiller can keep your drink cold when preparing dinner or enjoying a movie night at home.
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit
Make a plaster sculpture of you and your loved one's embraced hands with this crafty kit. It's an Amazon bestseller and has over 31,000 5-star reviews.
