Valentine's Day is about a month away, and that means it's time to start shopping for your sweetheart. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or the most important person: yourself, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of a busy holiday season, we've decided we deserve to celebrate the upcoming heartfelt holiday with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea — no matter who you're celebrating with — we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter word.

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Laneige skincare set made up of four cult-favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out, a box of gourmet chocolate truffles, the best romantic candles and even massage devices because everyone could use a little self-care and relaxation.

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these affordable gift ideas, all under $50.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Anthropologie Icon Vase Anthropologie Anthropologie Icon Vase Add a fresh flower to this clear glass vase speckled with hearts for a gift they won't forget. $28 Shop Now

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary cookies from New York's Levain Bakery are the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This signature assortment includes their mouth-watering chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies. Starting at $29 Shop Now

Voluspa Mokara Candle Amazon Voluspa Mokara Candle Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Shop Now

