These Valentine's Day Squishmallows are a gift idea they'll want to hold onto all year long.
Valentine's Day is next week, and cuddly new Squishmallows have arrived just in time. Squishmallows are perfect for conveying your love, especially with cuties from the limited-edition holiday collections.
Ahead of the love-filled holiday, new huggable, lovable Valentine's Day Squishmallows have landed on Amazon. If flowers have lost their luster and chocolates just won't cut it for Valentine's Day 2024, consider one of these adorable stuffed animal buddies for your sweetheart or for the much-loved kiddos in your life.
Shop Valentine's Day Squishmallows
Squishmallows have become a favorite stuffed toy of children and adults alike over the past few years thanks to their cute characters sporting vibrant colors, squishy centers and soft exteriors. From a romantic red rose to a Valentine's Day version of Angel from Disney's Lilo & Stitch, these Squishmallows can cuddle with your special someone when you’re not around.
You don't need a clue from Cupid to know that you'll need to grab these cute new friends before they sell out. Lucky for you, Amazon makes it easy to add these new Squishmallows to cart and secure them well before February 14. Below, shop Amazon's cutest selection of Valentine's Day Squishmallows right now.
Gabourey Peach Flying Squirrel with Sequin Heart
Their heart will soar when they behold this sweet pink flying squirrel Squishmallow.
Walsh the Rose
A Valentines Day classic, Walsh is as sweet and sensitive as they come. Th soft and adorable rose flower plush is the perfect gift for kids.
Francine Purple Frog with Heart Cheeks and Gold Crown
This purple amphibian will hop right into their heart.
Samir Blue Whale with Heart Top Hat and Red Bow Tie
This little gentleman is very distinguished (and squishy!)
Angel Valentine's Day Plush
This pink Valentine's Day version of Angel from Disney's Lilo & Stitch is just right for the holiday.
Caedia the Blue Cow
Caedia the Blue Rainbow Cow is holding an ice cream cone heart for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Kate the Rainbow Llamacorn
A llama-unicorn hybrid, Kate features two hearts on her tummy and rainbow hair. What's not to love?
Caparinne the Bigfoot
The heart horns on this 10-inch Sasquatch are too cute to resist.
Sager The Dog
This ultra-squeezable 10-inch pink pooch has a fur belly and ears with a heart-shaped eye patch to give you heart eyes yourself.
Mont Pink Monster with Fuzzy Belly and Heart Cheeks
Nothing to be afraid of here: This monster is full of love.
Atwater Purple Monster with Fins and Heart Cheeks
Set their heart aflutter with this little cutie.
Caedyn Cream Cow with Pink Spots and Heart Nostrils
If you really want to get ahead of the game, Amazon also has Easter Squishmallows available to order now, like this moo-re than cute cow that will arrive in early March.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.