Valentine's Day is next week, and cuddly new Squishmallows have arrived just in time. Squishmallows are perfect for conveying your love, especially with cuties from the limited-edition holiday collections.

Ahead of the love-filled holiday, new huggable, lovable Valentine's Day Squishmallows have landed on Amazon. If flowers have lost their luster and chocolates just won't cut it for Valentine's Day 2024, consider one of these adorable stuffed animal buddies for your sweetheart or for the much-loved kiddos in your life.

Shop Valentine's Day Squishmallows

Squishmallows have become a favorite stuffed toy of children and adults alike over the past few years thanks to their cute characters sporting vibrant colors, squishy centers and soft exteriors. From a romantic red rose to a Valentine's Day version of Angel from Disney's Lilo & Stitch, these Squishmallows can cuddle with your special someone when you’re not around.

You don't need a clue from Cupid to know that you'll need to grab these cute new friends before they sell out. Lucky for you, Amazon makes it easy to add these new Squishmallows to cart and secure them well before February 14. Below, shop Amazon's cutest selection of Valentine's Day Squishmallows right now.

Walsh the Rose - A Valentines Day classic, Walsh is as sweet and sensitive as they come. The soft and adorable rose flower plush is the perfect gift for kids.

Sager The Dog - This ultra-squeezable 10-inch pink pooch has a fur belly and ears with a heart-shaped eye patch to give you heart eyes yourself.

