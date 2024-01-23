Gifts

The Best Cologne for Men in 2024: Fragrances to Gift This Valentine's Day

By Lauren Gruber and Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:14 AM PST, January 23, 2024

He'll smell fresh wearing these colognes from Le Labo, Aesop, Jo Malone, Dior and more.

Valentine's Day is almost here, and cologne is always a great gift for the special man in your life. To appeal to all of the senses, a man loves to smell as good as he looks. The timing couldn't be better, because with the holiday of love upon us, cologne is a great Valentine's Day gift for men.

Retire aquatic citruses and lightweight florals of the passing season in favor of richer, cozier notes for winter: think syrupy whiskey, resinous woods and aromatic cardamom that complement the crisp winter air. From tried-and-true scents that stand the test of time to exciting new releases from up-and-coming brands, we've rounded up the best fragrance for men to wear in 2024 and beyond.

Whether you're looking to splurge or save, our list of top men's colognes has something for everyone. TikTok (and actor Paul Mescal) is obsessed with Le Labo's warm, musky AnOther 13. For something a little more budget-friendly, snif's herbal chocolate House of 8 smells rich and indulgent, starting at just $25. And if you're new to the fragrance world, Azzaro's The Most Wanted Intense is an addictive crowd-pleaser with impressive staying power.

Below, shop our favorite cologne gifts that will have him raking in compliments all year long.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Sephora

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum

Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. Get a free gift with your purchase.

$85-$215

Shop Now

Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense

Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense
Amazon

Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense

Confident and seductive, this masculine-leaning fragrance is an addictive blend of cardamom, toffee and amber wood.

Malin + Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum

Malin + Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Malin + Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum

Like a breath of fresh air, Malin+Goetz's Vetiver fragrance is a balanced blend of green vetiver, warm amber and invigorating bergamot.

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes
Sephora

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes

Replica's Autumn Vibes is the perfume equivalent of a walk in the crisp autumn air with red berries, cardamom, cedar and moss.

$35-$160

Shop Now

Aesop Ouranon Eau De Parfum

Aesop Ouranon Eau De Parfum
Aesop

Aesop Ouranon Eau De Parfum

If you're on the hunt for a warm, woodsy cologne that's unexpected yet comforting, try out Aesop's latest blend of frankincense, myrrh, tonka and chamomile.

Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée

Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée
Ulta

Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée

The ultimate cologne for cuffing season is warm and seductive with notes of Whisky Absolut, iris and cedarwood.

$110-$124

Shop Now

Cremo Palo Santo Spray Cologne

Cremo Palo Santo Spray Cologne
Amazon

Cremo Palo Santo Spray Cologne

For just $20, this aromatic cardamom, papyrus and palo santo cologne delivers impressive staying power and sillage.

$24 $20

Shop Now

Creed Aventus Fragrance

Creed Aventus Fragrance
Nordstrom

Creed Aventus Fragrance

"Creed Aventus smells like confidence - that's the best way I can describe it," raved one reviewer about this splurge-worthy pineapple, oakmoss, musk and blackcurrant scent. "I get more compliments on this cologne than anything I've ever worn."

$95-$1,260

Shop Now

Perfame Elixr No. 49

Perfame Elixr No. 49
Perfame

Perfame Elixr No. 49

Harry Styles' rumored signature scent is Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille, and this imitation cologne by Perfame offers the same powerful, spicy fragrance at a fraction of the cost.

$295 $49

Shop Now

snif House of 8

snif House of 8
snif

snif House of 8

Don't let the affordable price fool you — snif's latest offering is a luxurious, sultry blend of rich chocolate, herbal sage, powdery iris and grounding sandalwood.

$25-$65

Shop Now

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

Want to smell like Oscar nominee and style savant Paul Mescal? Reach for Le Labo's intoxicating ambroxan and musk AnOther 13.

$99-$322

Shop Now

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber
Dossier

Dossier Golden Rum and Amber

This indulgent cocktail of syrupy rum, bitter almond, cozy Ambroxan and warm clove is one of our favorite budget-friendly scents for fall.

$29 $26

Shop Now

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Sephora

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Evoking the scent of the beach on a stormy day, this beloved unisex fragrance combines ocean salt, aromatic sage and musky ambrette for a rugged, elegant scent.

$30-$165

Shop Now

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum

Turn up the heat this winter with Viktor & Rolf's latest take on the beloved Spicebomb that packs a serious punch with red pepper, leather and resinous woods.

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Sephora

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum

Smelling expensive is an understatement when they wear KILIAN Paris' sweet and spicy cognac-based perfume. This unisex scent reminds us of a warm, boozy apple pie with tonka, cinnamon, sandalwood, praline and vanilla.

$50-$245

Shop Now

Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette

Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette
Amazon

Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette

This fragrance is mood-lifting with unisex notes of orange, blue tea accord and cedar wood, and it's made with organic and vegan ingredients.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

