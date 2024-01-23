He'll smell fresh wearing these colognes from Le Labo, Aesop, Jo Malone, Dior and more.
Valentine's Day is almost here, and cologne is always a great gift for the special man in your life. To appeal to all of the senses, a man loves to smell as good as he looks. The timing couldn't be better, because with the holiday of love upon us, cologne is a great Valentine's Day gift for men.
Retire aquatic citruses and lightweight florals of the passing season in favor of richer, cozier notes for winter: think syrupy whiskey, resinous woods and aromatic cardamom that complement the crisp winter air. From tried-and-true scents that stand the test of time to exciting new releases from up-and-coming brands, we've rounded up the best fragrance for men to wear in 2024 and beyond.
Whether you're looking to splurge or save, our list of top men's colognes has something for everyone. TikTok (and actor Paul Mescal) is obsessed with Le Labo's warm, musky AnOther 13. For something a little more budget-friendly, snif's herbal chocolate House of 8 smells rich and indulgent, starting at just $25. And if you're new to the fragrance world, Azzaro's The Most Wanted Intense is an addictive crowd-pleaser with impressive staying power.
Below, shop our favorite cologne gifts that will have him raking in compliments all year long.
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. Get a free gift with your purchase.
Azzaro The Most Wanted Eau de Parfum Intense
Confident and seductive, this masculine-leaning fragrance is an addictive blend of cardamom, toffee and amber wood.
Malin + Goetz Vetiver Eau de Parfum
Like a breath of fresh air, Malin+Goetz's Vetiver fragrance is a balanced blend of green vetiver, warm amber and invigorating bergamot.
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Autumn Vibes
Replica's Autumn Vibes is the perfume equivalent of a walk in the crisp autumn air with red berries, cardamom, cedar and moss.
Aesop Ouranon Eau De Parfum
If you're on the hunt for a warm, woodsy cologne that's unexpected yet comforting, try out Aesop's latest blend of frankincense, myrrh, tonka and chamomile.
Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée
The ultimate cologne for cuffing season is warm and seductive with notes of Whisky Absolut, iris and cedarwood.
Cremo Palo Santo Spray Cologne
For just $20, this aromatic cardamom, papyrus and palo santo cologne delivers impressive staying power and sillage.
Creed Aventus Fragrance
"Creed Aventus smells like confidence - that's the best way I can describe it," raved one reviewer about this splurge-worthy pineapple, oakmoss, musk and blackcurrant scent. "I get more compliments on this cologne than anything I've ever worn."
Perfame Elixr No. 49
Harry Styles' rumored signature scent is Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille, and this imitation cologne by Perfame offers the same powerful, spicy fragrance at a fraction of the cost.
snif House of 8
Don't let the affordable price fool you — snif's latest offering is a luxurious, sultry blend of rich chocolate, herbal sage, powdery iris and grounding sandalwood.
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
Want to smell like Oscar nominee and style savant Paul Mescal? Reach for Le Labo's intoxicating ambroxan and musk AnOther 13.
Dossier Golden Rum and Amber
This indulgent cocktail of syrupy rum, bitter almond, cozy Ambroxan and warm clove is one of our favorite budget-friendly scents for fall.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Evoking the scent of the beach on a stormy day, this beloved unisex fragrance combines ocean salt, aromatic sage and musky ambrette for a rugged, elegant scent.
Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Parfum
Turn up the heat this winter with Viktor & Rolf's latest take on the beloved Spicebomb that packs a serious punch with red pepper, leather and resinous woods.
KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Smelling expensive is an understatement when they wear KILIAN Paris' sweet and spicy cognac-based perfume. This unisex scent reminds us of a warm, boozy apple pie with tonka, cinnamon, sandalwood, praline and vanilla.
Calvin Klein CK Everyone Unisex Eau de Toilette
This fragrance is mood-lifting with unisex notes of orange, blue tea accord and cedar wood, and it's made with organic and vegan ingredients.
