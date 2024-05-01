Shop
Charlotte Tilbury Debuts New Collection of Perfumes to Spark Emotions for Fragrance Lovers — Find Your Scent

Charlotte Tilbury Fragrance Collection of Emotions
Charlotte Tilbury
By Erica Radol
Published: 5:00 PM PDT, May 1, 2024

The beloved brand releases science-backed fragrances that create a mood.

Darlings, the queen of glam make-up, Charlotte Tilbury, has launched a ground-breaking line of mood-enhancing scents — and fragrances may never be the same. This new release is the Fragrance Collection of Emotions. It includes six perfumes, each specifically created to inspire emotions such as joy, love and even something a little more intimate. Each one is unique, with scent notes ranging from soft jasmine florals to sexy musk leather bombs. 

If you're a Scent of a Dream lover who was disappointed when the fragrance was discontinued, get ready to be overjoyed, because once you start wearing these scents, you may find yourself in a better mood. If you loved that perfume, you'll likely enjoy Joyphoria, a sunny, warm vanilla floral in the new collection. 

Shop Charlotte Tilbury Fragrance Collection of Emotions

According to the brand, these six magical scents make you feel, powered by emotion-boosting molecules to enhance feelings of sex, love, happiness, energy, calm and empowerment. Charlotte Tilbury worked with elite perfumers and industry leaders to analyze and identify synergistic scent combinations to boost different facets of each emotion. The results are sophisticated, long-wearing but not overbearing fragrances that create a desire to ... wear them all of the time. You will be impressed by how gorgeous and elevated these fragrances are, not to mention the swoon-worthy packaging. 

You are likely going to want to smell them all, so luckily there's a discovery set. The travel sizes are priced at just $25, so grab a few before buying full-sized bottles, and bring them with you on all your summer adventures. Shop now to be among the first to get in on these enchanting, modern perfumes.

Joyphoria

Joyphoria
Charlotte Tilbury

Joyphoria

This joy-inducing fragrance has top notes of petitgrain and neroli, a heart of tuberose, jasmine and ylang-ylang, and a musky base of vanilla and wood. It's a wearable perfume for any occasion or season that truly does make you feel happy to smell so nice.

 

Love Frequency

Love Frequency
Charlotte Tilbury

Love Frequency

You're going to fall in love with yourself for smelling like rose, saffron, musk-cashmere heaven.

 

More Sex

More Sex
Charlotte Tilbury

More Sex

When you spritz this musky leather fragrance on, your personal soundtrack instantly becomes Diana Ross' Love Hangover. With seductive notes of amber, musk and sandalwood, this scent is one of our favorites because we can not get enough of it. 

 

Calm Bliss

Calm Bliss
Charlotte Tilbury

Calm Bliss

Calm Bliss has citrus notes and lavender to soothe but an aquatic, musky base — making it perfect for anyone who enjoys soft, watery scents that set a zen vibe.

 

Magic Energy

Magic Energy
Charlotte Tilbury

Magic Energy

Bergamot, jasmine, palo santo, cypress and cashmere wood call forth magic visions. 

Cosmic Power

Cosmic Power
Charlotte Tilbury

Cosmic Power

Spicy, sweet and deeply resinous, this girl has a mind of her own.

Fragrance Collection of Emotions Discovery Set 6

Fragrance Collection of Emotions Discovery Set 6
Charlotte Tilbury

Fragrance Collection of Emotions Discovery Set 6

The perfect way to try out the scents and find your favorite, these petite vials are great for travel or going out.

