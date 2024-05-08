Shop
Last Chance to Save Up to 40% on Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cookware and Kitchen Tools for Mother's Day

Hexclad Cyber Monday Sale
HexClad
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 1:36 PM PDT, May 8, 2024

The Gordon Ramsay-approved cookware brand has deep discounts on powerful kitchen essentials just in time for Mother's Day.

When Gordon Ramsay signs off on a cookware brand, you know it will be the gold standard for cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. If you're on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift for the ultimate cooking enthusiast in your life, shop HexClad, the brand Ramsay himself uses at home.

Since HexClad's cookware is so durable and high-quality, it's a bit pricier than some other brands on the market. But we have some good news: Right now, you can shop the HexClad Mother's Day Sale and save up to 40% on top-rated cookware bundles, knife sets and more kitchen tools. 

Shop the HexClad Sale

HexClad's cookware has unbeatable searing power due to its laser-etched stainless steel hexagon design. The pans are non-stick, non-toxic and dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze. You can also have peace of mind when buying from HexClad, because perhaps the best part about this brand is the cookware comes with a lifetime warranty.

From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 37% off right now. Below, we've rounded up all the best HexClad cookware deals to shop before Mother's Day arrives.

HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)

HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)

HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.

$631 $400

Shop Now

HexClad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)

HexClad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)
HexClad

HexClad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)

Complete your collection with this 12-piece set that includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid Pan and a 2-quart, 3-quart and an 8-quart Hybrid Pot. Each pot and pan also comes with a fitted lid.

$1,158 $700

Shop Now

HexClad Essential Damascus Steel Knife Set, 6pc

HexClad Essential Damascus Steel Knife Set, 6pc
Hexclad

HexClad Essential Damascus Steel Knife Set, 6pc

The Essential 6-piece knife set has everything you need to dominate food prep. Full-tang construction means superior durability and balance. We also love the striking Damascus wave pattern and rare forest green pakkawood handles.

$444 $300

Shop Now

HexClad I Love You Mom Bundle

HexClad I Love You Mom Bundle
HexClad

HexClad I Love You Mom Bundle

Show mom how much you love her and surprise her with this limited-edition bundle, featuring an array of pots and specialty saucepans to stew, sauce, braise, stir-fry, griddle and deep-fry her favorites.

$1,500 $999

Shop Now

HexClad I REALLY Love You Mom Bundle

HexClad I REALLY Love You Mom Bundle
HexClad

HexClad I REALLY Love You Mom Bundle

A gift fit for the mom who's always in the kitchen, this collection includes HexClad's best-selling cookware pieces, crafted to be scratch-resistant, oven-safe and a breeze to clean.

$2,275 $1,499

Shop Now

HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)

HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)
Hexclad

HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)

Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set featuring three sizes of HexClad's Hybrid Pot. 

$467 $380

Shop Now

HexClad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set

HexClad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set
Hexclad

HexClad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set

This set that features HexClad's Roast Pan, Cutting Board and Japanese Damascus Steel Carving Knife and Fork is perfect for hosting a dinner.

$597 $500

Shop Now

HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)

HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)
Hexclad

HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)

Get all the goodies from HexClad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle.

$1,704 $1,200

Shop Now

HexClad Ultimate Everything Collection

HexClad Ultimate Everything Collection
Hexclad

HexClad Ultimate Everything Collection

Get HexClad's best cookware and kitchenware with this bundle that comes with a variety of pans, mixing bowls, a knife set, plates, an apron and more.

$2,893 $2,190

Shop Now

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Hexclad

HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Save on the HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, featuring ten precise grind settings and powerful burr grinder technology.

$258 $200

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

