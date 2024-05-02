Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than the delicious meals you prepare is finding huge discounts on your go-to cookware and kitchen appliances from top brands.

Just in time for Mother's Day gifting, Sur La Table is offering up to 60% off hundreds of coveted kitchen gifts. From cookware and bakeware to iconic kitchen appliances like the KitchenAid stand mixer, the Sur La Table Mother's Day sale is brimming with massive discounts on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Breville and more.

Whether your mom is a home chef, or just always has the Food Network channel on, you can never go wrong gifting her a functional kitchen staple. Foodie moms will love and appreciate a gift from Sur La Table that can help make make her meals even tastier and more memorable.

To help you find the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who love to cook, we've gathered the best cookware deals to shop from the Sur La Table sale. Ahead, save up to 60% on a new kitchen go-to that is both versatile and chic at an unbeatable price.

GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven Sur La Table GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven From proofing dough to roasting chicken to making personal pizza, this spacious oven delivers the power and precision to take on any task. The user-friendly screen makes this oven simple to use—perfect for beginner cooks and air fry aces. $400 $320 Shop Now

Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt. Sur La Table Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt. Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile dutch oven, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more. $529 $150 Shop Now

