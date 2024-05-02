Shop Sur La Table's sale and save up to 60% on perfect Mother's Day gifts for moms who love to cook.
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than the delicious meals you prepare is finding huge discounts on your go-to cookware and kitchen appliances from top brands.
Just in time for Mother's Day gifting, Sur La Table is offering up to 60% off hundreds of coveted kitchen gifts. From cookware and bakeware to iconic kitchen appliances like the KitchenAid stand mixer, the Sur La Table Mother's Day sale is brimming with massive discounts on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Breville and more.
Whether your mom is a home chef, or just always has the Food Network channel on, you can never go wrong gifting her a functional kitchen staple. Foodie moms will love and appreciate a gift from Sur La Table that can help make make her meals even tastier and more memorable.
To help you find the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who love to cook, we've gathered the best cookware deals to shop from the Sur La Table sale. Ahead, save up to 60% on a new kitchen go-to that is both versatile and chic at an unbeatable price.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5 Qt.
Simplify your cooking and baking this spring season with KitchenAid's cult-favorite stand mixer.
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 Qt.
This dutch oven is designed to be a versatile cooking tool that can handle anything from braising to baking, soups to casseroles, and its sleek design and appealing colors look great on any countertop.
Staub Heritage All-Day Pan With Domed Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
The All-Day Pan from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.
Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
Keep an eye on your delicious dish while it simmers with the help of this enameled cast iron Le Crueset Buffet Casserole featuring a glass lid.
Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.
Make a statement at your next dinner party with this adorable Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte.
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
GreenPan Elite Convection Air Fry Oven
From proofing dough to roasting chicken to making personal pizza, this spacious oven delivers the power and precision to take on any task. The user-friendly screen makes this oven simple to use—perfect for beginner cooks and air fry aces.
GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set
Do it all with this GreenPan Reserve 10-piece cookware set, designed to cover all kitchen bases in style. We love the julep green hue and striking matte gold-finished stainless steel handles.
GreenPan Craft Steel Chef’s Pan With Lid, 5 Qt.
Made exclusively for Sur La Table, this chef's pan features a snag-free interior coated in an extremely durable and ultra-conductive diamond-infused ceramic nonstick that provides easy food release and a quick clean up.
Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set
Serve up brunch in a snap with this handy egg poacher set.
Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile dutch oven, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
