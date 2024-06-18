Shop
The Best Walmart+ Week Home Deals: Shop Decor, Furniture, Vaccums and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Home and Kitchen Deals at Walmart
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 7:16 AM PDT, June 18, 2024

Walmart+ Week is getting us ready for summer's arrival by discounting bestselling home products.

With the arrival of the summer season comes the perfect excuse to bring a fresh update to your home. Sprucing up your home doesn't need to break the bank, either. Right now Walmart is hosting a Walmart+ Week Sale with major discounts across the retailer's website.

While most categories at Walmart are seeing rollbacks, some of our favorite markdowns are happening in the kitchen and home departments. From bestsellers in kitchen appliances, home decor, cookware and more, you're sure to find savings on something you've been coveting to elevate your space. These include deals on highly rated brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot and more. The Walmart+ sale is brimming with discounts on household cleaning essentials, including Dyson vacuums and Shark steam mops.

From top-tier patio sets to home decor and stick vacuum cleaners, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals for the home available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast, because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart+ Week Home Deals to Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$420 $320

Mainstays Dashwood 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set

Get your patio ready for entertaining guests this summer with this outdoor set.

$398 $248

Arctic King 3.2 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer

If furnishing a dorm room is on your horizon, this mini fridge is a steal. 

$198 $148

The Home Edit 17-Piece Pantry Edit: Clear Plastic Storage System

The expert organizers behind Netflix's The Home Edit have assembled a 17-piece clear storage set that will streamline your pantry just in time for a spring cleaning.

$70 $60

DHP Dixie Velvet Dining Room Chair with Channel Tufted Back, Set of 2

Refresh your dining room for the new season with these stylish velvet chairs.

$174 $97

SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug

Create a cozy atmosphere with a large, bright area rug. As a bonus, this one is machine washable, so you can freshen up the floor covering whenever needed. 

$90 $52

Mainstays Steel Folding Chair (4 Pack)

With summer bbqs on the horizon and you have tons of guests over, these chairs will come in handy.

$60 $52

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop

For a deep clean that's so impressive that it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop.

$180 $109

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.

$61 $22

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.

$279 $164

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $59

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $89

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$470 $373

