With the arrival of the summer season comes the perfect excuse to bring a fresh update to your home. Sprucing up your home doesn't need to break the bank, either. Right now Walmart is hosting a Walmart+ Week Sale with major discounts across the retailer's website.

Shop the Walmart+ Week Sale

While most categories at Walmart are seeing rollbacks, some of our favorite markdowns are happening in the kitchen and home departments. From bestsellers in kitchen appliances, home decor, cookware and more, you're sure to find savings on something you've been coveting to elevate your space. These include deals on highly rated brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot and more. The Walmart+ sale is brimming with discounts on household cleaning essentials, including Dyson vacuums and Shark steam mops.

From top-tier patio sets to home decor and stick vacuum cleaners, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals for the home available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast, because these deals won't last long.

To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to Walmart+.

The Best Walmart+ Week Home Deals to Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $89 Shop Now

