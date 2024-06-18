Walmart+ Week is getting us ready for summer's arrival by discounting bestselling home products.
With the arrival of the summer season comes the perfect excuse to bring a fresh update to your home. Sprucing up your home doesn't need to break the bank, either. Right now Walmart is hosting a Walmart+ Week Sale with major discounts across the retailer's website.
While most categories at Walmart are seeing rollbacks, some of our favorite markdowns are happening in the kitchen and home departments. From bestsellers in kitchen appliances, home decor, cookware and more, you're sure to find savings on something you've been coveting to elevate your space. These include deals on highly rated brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot and more. The Walmart+ sale is brimming with discounts on household cleaning essentials, including Dyson vacuums and Shark steam mops.
From top-tier patio sets to home decor and stick vacuum cleaners, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals for the home available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast, because these deals won't last long.
To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to Walmart+.
The Best Walmart+ Week Home Deals to Shop Now
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
Mainstays Dashwood 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set
Get your patio ready for entertaining guests this summer with this outdoor set.
Arctic King 3.2 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer
If furnishing a dorm room is on your horizon, this mini fridge is a steal.
The Home Edit 17-Piece Pantry Edit: Clear Plastic Storage System
The expert organizers behind Netflix's The Home Edit have assembled a 17-piece clear storage set that will streamline your pantry just in time for a spring cleaning.
DHP Dixie Velvet Dining Room Chair with Channel Tufted Back, Set of 2
Refresh your dining room for the new season with these stylish velvet chairs.
SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug
Create a cozy atmosphere with a large, bright area rug. As a bonus, this one is machine washable, so you can freshen up the floor covering whenever needed.
Mainstays Steel Folding Chair (4 Pack)
With summer bbqs on the horizon and you have tons of guests over, these chairs will come in handy.
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop
For a deep clean that's so impressive that it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.
LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
