Save on conversation sets, outdoor dining sets, outdoor chairs and more at Walmart+ Week.
Walmart+ Week is officially here.
Be sure to sign up for Walmart+ now to take part in this sales event that rivals Amazon Prime Day. You can get your first month for free, so there's no commitment necessary. Once you've signed up, you can score the amazing patio furniture deals we've found.
Summer is here, and so are long days on the patio. Take advantage of Walmart's big sale by upgrading your patio furniture for less. With the Fourth of July and more festivities ahead, it's worth it to invest in your outdoor space. Walmart has conversation sets, dining sets, outdoor chairs and more on sale now. Whether your space is big or small, Walmart has options for you. Find great deals on brands like Mainstays, Better Homes & Gardens and more.
Shop the best deals on patio furniture during Walmart+ Week below. This sale ends on June 23, but be sure to shop today before the best stuff sells out.
Mainstays Tuscany Ridge 4-Piece Conversation Set
This casual set is built for entertaining and includes a cushioned loveseat, two cushioned chairs and a glass-top coffee table with a bottom shelf for storage.
Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Dine al fresco with this patio dining set that's resistant to the elements. It includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun and can seat up to four people.
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair
Elevate your outdoor seating with this deal.
Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair
Save $120 on this lounger that has an extra wide back for decorative pillows or cushions, spacious arms to hold drinks and snacks and a slanted seat that encourages you to recline.
Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space.
Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set
Ideal for a balcony or smaller porch, this rocking chair set comes with a coffee table to read a book or enjoy your breakfast.
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.
Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the boho aesthetic.
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero-gravity chairs. Use them as lounge chairs or recliners to lay back on your patio.
Costway Picnic Table Bench Set
Don't let the size of this table fool you. It can comfortably seat up to four adults or six small children, but it is still lightweight enough to be portable around your space.
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Featuring a contemporary design, this 3-piece patio sofa set is an intimate and cozy lounge area for your family and friends.
Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair
This comfortable rocking chair made of the popular HDPE material can complete your porch or outdoor patio sitting area with its contoured seat, wide arms and slats that are easy on the back.
Lacoo 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set
This Lacoo 4-piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Furniture Set is made of a strong steel frame with all-weather PE rattan wicker. It's an excellent lounging choice for your patio, porch, poolside or garden area.
