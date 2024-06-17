Walmart+ Week is officially here.

Be sure to sign up for Walmart+ now to take part in this sales event that rivals Amazon Prime Day. You can get your first month for free, so there's no commitment necessary. Once you've signed up, you can score the amazing patio furniture deals we've found.

Summer is here, and so are long days on the patio. Take advantage of Walmart's big sale by upgrading your patio furniture for less. With the Fourth of July and more festivities ahead, it's worth it to invest in your outdoor space. Walmart has conversation sets, dining sets, outdoor chairs and more on sale now. Whether your space is big or small, Walmart has options for you. Find great deals on brands like Mainstays, Better Homes & Gardens and more.

Shop the best deals on patio furniture during Walmart+ Week below. This sale ends on June 23, but be sure to shop today before the best stuff sells out.

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set Walmart Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space. $1,000 $389 Shop Now

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Walmart Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the boho aesthetic. $600 $189 Shop Now

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set Walmart Costway Picnic Table Bench Set Don't let the size of this table fool you. It can comfortably seat up to four adults or six small children, but it is still lightweight enough to be portable around your space. $339 $170 Shop Now

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair Walmart Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair This comfortable rocking chair made of the popular HDPE material can complete your porch or outdoor patio sitting area with its contoured seat, wide arms and slats that are easy on the back. $240 $110 Shop Now

