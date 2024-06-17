Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Patio Furniture During Walmart+ Week: Save on Mainstays, Better Homes & Gardens and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tappio 3 Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart
By Carolin Lehmann and Andy Garden
Published: 10:45 AM PDT, June 17, 2024

Save on conversation sets, outdoor dining sets, outdoor chairs and more at Walmart+ Week.

Walmart+ Week is officially here.

Be sure to sign up for Walmart+ now to take part in this sales event that rivals Amazon Prime Day. You can get your first month for free, so there's no commitment necessary. Once you've signed up, you can score the amazing patio furniture deals we've found.

Try Walmart+ for Free

Summer is here, and so are long days on the patio. Take advantage of Walmart's big sale by upgrading your patio furniture for less. With the Fourth of July and more festivities ahead, it's worth it to invest in your outdoor space. Walmart has conversation sets, dining sets, outdoor chairs and more on sale now. Whether your space is big or small, Walmart has options for you. Find great deals on brands like Mainstays, Better Homes & Gardens and more.

Shop the best deals on patio furniture during Walmart+ Week below. This sale ends on June 23, but be sure to shop today before the best stuff sells out.

Mainstays Tuscany Ridge 4-Piece Conversation Set

Mainstays Tuscany Ridge 4-Piece Conversation Set
Walmart

Mainstays Tuscany Ridge 4-Piece Conversation Set

This casual set is built for entertaining and includes a cushioned loveseat, two cushioned chairs and a glass-top coffee table with a bottom shelf for storage.

$277 $249

Shop Now

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
Walmart

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.

$145 $100

Shop Now

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Walmart

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Dine al fresco with this patio dining set that's resistant to the elements. It includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun and can seat up to four people.

$124 $109

Shop Now

Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair

Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair
Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair

Elevate your outdoor seating with this deal.

$349 $298

Shop Now

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair
Walmart

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair

Save $120 on this lounger that has an extra wide back for decorative pillows or cushions, spacious arms to hold drinks and snacks and a slanted seat that encourages you to recline. 

$240 $100

Shop Now

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set
Walmart

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space.

$1,000 $389

Shop Now

Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set

Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set
Walmart

Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set

Ideal for a balcony or smaller porch, this rocking chair set comes with a coffee table to read a book or enjoy your breakfast.

$80 $70

Shop Now

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $220

Shop Now

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$185 $117

Shop Now

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the boho aesthetic. 

$600 $189

Shop Now

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Walmart

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero-gravity chairs. Use them as lounge chairs or recliners to lay back on your patio. 

$180 $100

Shop Now

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set
Walmart

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set

Don't let the size of this table fool you. It can comfortably seat up to four adults or six small children, but it is still lightweight enough to be portable around your space.

$339 $170

Shop Now

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

Featuring a contemporary design, this 3-piece patio sofa set is an intimate and cozy lounge area for your family and friends. 

$530 $230

Shop Now

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair
Walmart

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair

This comfortable rocking chair made of the popular HDPE material can complete your porch or outdoor patio sitting area with its contoured seat, wide arms and slats that are easy on the back.

$240 $110

Shop Now

Lacoo 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set

Lacoo 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set
Walmart

Lacoo 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Table and Chairs Set

This Lacoo 4-piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Furniture Set is made of a strong steel frame with all-weather PE rattan wicker. It's an excellent lounging choice for your patio, porch, poolside or garden area.

$170 $120

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart+ Member Perks: Reasons to Join the Club Ahed of Walmart+ Week

Sales & Deals

Walmart+ Member Perks: Reasons to Join the Club Ahed of Walmart+ Week

Last-Minute Walmart Father's Day Deals: Shop Gifts for Every Budget

Sales & Deals

Last-Minute Walmart Father's Day Deals: Shop Gifts for Every Budget

Walmart+ Week Starts June 17: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Sales & Deals

Walmart+ Week Starts June 17: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Best Summer Sales to Shop at Walmart This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Summer Sales to Shop at Walmart This Week

 

Tags: