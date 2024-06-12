Father's Day is just days away, but don't panic if you saved shopping for the perfect gift until the last minute. With tons of Father’s Day sales live right now, there’s no need to spend a fortune on Dad when it’s still possible to score a thoughtful, practical gift that will make him smile for years to come.

Walmart has an entire sale section dedicated to Father's Day gift ideas, which is filled with everything from the hottest tech to even hotter grills just in time for barbecue season. With hundreds of top-rated products from our favorite brands, Walmart is your one-stop shop for making Dad's day the absolute best.

Shop the Father's Day Deals

Whether he's a jetsetter, loves to binge watch all the best new TV shows and movies, or could use a little help in the self-care department, the best Walmart Father's Day deals will help you show just how much Dad means to you — all without breaking the bank. If your father is notoriously difficult to shop for, we've gathered all the top picks from Walmart's sale below.

Even better, Walmart offers free two-day and next-day shipping. This way, if you find yourself scrambling for a last-minute surprise, you can still order a gift online and have it arrive in time for Father's Day 2024 next Sunday.

Best Walmart Father's Day Deals

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,496 Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones Walmart Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $130 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $350 $199 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: