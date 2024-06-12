Shop
The Best Last-Minute Walmart Father's Day Deals: Save on Tech, Kitchen Appliances and More Gifts

Walmart Father's Day Deals
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:30 AM PDT, June 12, 2024

Shop Walmart's best Father's Day gifts that will arrive in time and score savings on gifts for every kind of dad.

Father's Day is just days away, but don't panic if you saved shopping for the perfect gift until the last minute. With tons of Father’s Day sales live right now, there’s no need to spend a fortune on Dad when it’s still possible to score a thoughtful, practical gift that will make him smile for years to come.

Walmart has an entire sale section dedicated to Father's Day gift ideas, which is filled with everything from the hottest tech to even hotter grills just in time for barbecue season. With hundreds of top-rated products from our favorite brands, Walmart is your one-stop shop for making Dad's day the absolute best.

Shop the Father's Day Deals

Whether he's a jetsetter, loves to binge watch all the best new TV shows and movies, or could use a little help in the self-care department, the best Walmart Father's Day deals will help you show just how much Dad means to you — all without breaking the bank. If your father is notoriously difficult to shop for, we've gathered all the top picks from Walmart's sale below.

Even better, Walmart offers free two-day and next-day shipping. This way, if you find yourself scrambling for a last-minute surprise, you can still order a gift online and have it arrive in time for Father's Day 2024 next Sunday. 

Best Walmart Father's Day Deals

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

AirTags are a super easy way for your dad to keep track of and find his things. He can keep track of his keys, wallet, luggage and more, all in the Find My app.

$99 $80

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Walmart

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker

For dads who love their morning cup of joe, the Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine brews four single-serve cup sizes just with the touch of a button.

$159 $133

Shop Now

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
Walmart

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Gift Dad a spa-level massage with this Shiatsu massager that simulates the soothing hand kneading action to relieve tired and sore muscles. The U-shaped design fits your neck curve comfortably, providing a personalized massage experience.

$70 $28

Shop Now

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Don't miss this deal and get $20 off the K-Iced Essentials coffee maker now.

$79 $59

Shop Now

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch
Walmart

Citizen Men's Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph AT Watch

Save more than $300 on a timeless gift for the special man in your life. Featuring Citizens' Eco-Drive technology, this watch is powered by any light and never needs a battery.

$725 $389

Shop Now

Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel

Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel
Walmart

Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel

If you're limited on space, this compact Char-Broil gas grill features 280 square inches and two 6" wheels for easy portability.

$216 $159

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,496

Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim
Walmart

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim

Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, plus an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.

$500 $449

Shop Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION is designed with a Tri-Brush System, combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on carpets and hard floors. 

$249 $159

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $199

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker
Walmart

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker

Ninja's versatile 4-in-1 cooker can replace eight cooking tools and appliances, offering cooker-to-oven-to-table functionality.

$120 $98

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning.

$124 $89

Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

