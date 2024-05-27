With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Apple TV+, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes, the sheer amount of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling.

Scroll no more! To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, book-to-screen adaptations and more. For starters, Kevin Hart is bringing another hilarious action film to Prime Video and will be joined by John Cena, Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell.

There are plenty more new options in store to stream this week — many of which are fascinating documentaries. Oscar-winning director Ron Howard is bringing a biography to streaming about the achievements of one of the most innovative men in entertainment: Jim Henson. Country music star Lainey Wilson is offering fans a peek into her life with a doc-style special. Plus, others are covering recent events including the crash of one of the fastest-growing subscription services, MoviePass, and another about TikTok dancers trapped in a management company that many on the outside see as a cult.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Kermit the Frog, Sesame Street, Labyrinth and Fraggle Rock are just a handful of the iconic creations dreamed up by visionary puppeteer Jim Henson. Award-winning director Ron Howard teamed up with Disney+ to tell the story of Jim Henson's impact on the industry and world. Featuring interviews from Jim Henson himself and those impacted by his work — including Rita Moreno and Jennifer Connelly — this documentary gives an insightful look into his work and life. It premieres on Disney+ on May 31.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

An action-packed film full of comedic geniuses — including Kevin Hart, John Cena, Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell — is one you'll want to add to your weekend movie night line-up. In the film, Hart (who plays himself) finds that he has been kidnapped for an evil revenge scheme. He must do everything he can to survive and enlist the help of those around him. The film premieres on Prime Video on May 30.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

One of the biggest names in country music right now, Lainey Wilson, is giving fans a glimpse inside her life in the ABC special Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country. The showcase is said to give viewers an intimate look behind the scenes of her life and shows, with interviews from the sensational star and those closest to her. The special premieres on Hulu on May 29.

MoviePass, MovieCrash

MoviePass, a company built to give customers nearly unlimited access to the movies for an affordable monthly fee, was an instant success and one of the fastest-growing subscription services since Spotify. Despite the popularity, MoviePass eventually filed for bankruptcy, losing $150 million in 2017 alone. MoviePass, MovieCrash documents what led to the demise of this popular service. The documentary begins streaming on Max on May 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Netflix explores the social media dancers who were part of the 7M management company associated with a church. Viewers will see interviews from family members trying to get their loved ones out of the group and past members rebuilding their lives after leaving. The three-part documentary series Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult premieres on Netflix on May 29.

Dune: Part 2

The sand-covered planet of Arrakis came to life in Dune: Part One, which was first released in October 2021. Now fans can stream Dune: Part Two on Max as of May 21. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles as main characters Paul Atreides and Chani. There was already serious talent in the first film, like Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, and there are plenty more stars in the second film, including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

The Kardashians (Season 5)

"Have the Kardashians slowed down? No," says Khloe Kardashian in the season 5 trailer for The Kardashians. Based on the snippets in the two-minute trailer, she isn't lying. This season looks like it will be filled with family drama, health scares and endless entertainment from the influential family. The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on Thursday, May 23.

The Beach Boys

Liverpool had The Beatles, and the States had the just-as-iconic Beach Boys. The band, made up of five members — three brothers — rose to fame in the 1960s with their revolutionary harmonious songs. This new documentary, The Beach Boys, includes never-before-seen footage celebrating the band along with new interviews from all the members of the band: Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston. The documentary began streaming on Disney+ on May 24.

Atlas

Data analyst Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) is enlisted to help search for a robot (Simu Liu) on the run. While she has always been distrustful of the new technology, she must now put her life in the hands of a power suit operated by AI to stay alive and save the world. The science fiction film, which also stars Sterling K. Brown, premiered on Netflix on Friday, May 24.

LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza

What's now an iconic music festival, Lollapalooza started out as an alternative rock touring event in the early 1990s by Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Paramount+'s new documentary LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza details these early years with footage of stars performing and interviews with artists who've graced the festival's stage, including Ice-T and Chance the Rapper. The three-part documentary began streaming on Paramount+ on May 21.

Bridgerton (Season 3)

Delivered in two parts, Bridgerton season 3 focuses on Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) quest to snag a husband. Penelope finds herself striking out with eligible bachelors, but Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) offers his help to make her more confident. When his advice works a little too well and she has the attention of a respectable suitor, Colin begins to realize he has feelings for Penelope. Part one of Bridgerton season 3 premiered on Netflix on May 16.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 9)

In season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, iconic queens will compete for the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a donation to their charity of choice. Watch as RuPaul royalty — including Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Shannel, Roxxxy Andrews and Gottmik — sashay down the runway once again. The new season premiered on Paramount+ on May 17 along with RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 6) for a behind-the-scenes look.

American Fiction

When a novelist is told his stories aren't "Black" enough, he writes an outlandish book filled with offensive stereotypes to please his editor. When the book becomes an unlikely hit, he finds himself in over his head as part of the establishment he hates. The Oscar-winning film for best adapted screenplay, American Fiction began streaming on Prime Video on May 14.

The Big Cigar (Limited Series)

Based on a true story, The Big Cigar gives audiences a look into the Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton's daring escape to Cuba. When the FBI sets its sights on Newton, Bert Schneider — a Hollywood producer — comes to his aid. Putting on a fake movie production as a decoy, Schneider gives Newton an opportunity to flee the country. Watch it all go down by watching the limited series streaming on Apple TV+ now.

The Killing Kind (Season 1)

Following its run in the U.K., The Killing Kind has finally made its streaming debut in the States. After defending John Webster (Colin Morgan) for coercive control of his girlfriend and winning his case, a barrister, Ingrid Lewis (Emma Appleton), soon realizes his attention is now on her. When someone attempts to kill Ingrid, she believes John can help. But is he a friend or a foe? The complete series dropped to Hulu on Tuesday, May 14.

Mother of the Bride

When Lana (Brooke Shields) begins helping her daughter (Miranda Cosgrove) prepare for her upcoming wedding, she is shocked to realize the father of the groom (Benjamin Bratt) is the man who stole her heart in college. Things get even more complicated as the two find themselves together in the weeks leading up to the big day. Will they rekindle their old flame? Find out by streaming Mother of the Bride now.

The GOAT (Season 1)

Reality titans from your favorite franchises, including The Real Housewives, The Bachelor, Big Brother, and more will see who is the best of the best in Prime Video's latest series, The GOAT. Comedian Daniel Tosh puts these stars to the test in some next-level challenges — in the trailer, former Bachelorette contestant Grocery Store Joe, or Joe Amabile, puts his face in a cage of extra-large roaches. See what these television personalities will do for the title of the GOAT and a prize of $200,000 on streaming now.

The Iron Claw

A24's film The Iron Claw stars Emmy-winning actors Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron. The movie, which has only been available to buy or rent online since its premiere in theaters, dropped to Max on May 10. The Iron Claw tells the story of the real-life Von Erich brothers, who made professional wrestling history in the 1980s.

Doctor Who (Season 14)

Don't ask us why, but Disney+ is calling the upcoming season — with Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor — season 1 of Doctor Who. On Friday, May 10, Disney+ dropped the first two episodes of the new season. The Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), will travel space and time in the TARDIS to save worlds in need.

Let It Be

First released in 1970, Let It Be documented The Beatles trying to go back to their roots for a new album — which only further widened the rift between the members of the beloved group. This documentary landed the Beatles their only Oscar, which they won for Best Music, Original Song Score. Disney+ has fully restored Let It Be and began streaming the documentary on Wednesday, May 8.

Unfrosted

Written, directed and starring Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted tells a very embellished story of the creation of the beloved breakfast food, Pop-Tarts. Along with Seinfeld, this film is stacked with star power, including appearances from Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant and so many more. Unfrosted premiered on Netflix on Friday, May 3.

Selena + Restaurant

After the success of her previous show, Selena + Chef, superstar Selena Gomez is hitting LA's hottest restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck's and Shirley Chung's spots, in her new Food Network show Selena + Restaurant. The series premiered on Food Network and began streaming on Max on May 2.

The Idea of You

Based on the romance novel of the same name, The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. In the film, a single mom (Hathaway) finds herself in an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell (Galitzine) — a member of one of the hottest boy bands on the planet — despite their large age gap. Can their happiness withstand public scrutiny? Find out by streaming the film on Prime Video now.

Hacks (Season 3)

The Emmy-award-winning series Hacks is back for a third season on Max. Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance, a Las Vegas comedian who has recently made it back on top, while her former writer (Hannah Einbinder) is still struggling in her career after moving on. Despite their difficult relationship, the duo will once again try to work together.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

In honor of Star Wars Day, May 4, Disney+ released a new Star Wars animated series for the galactic holiday. Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode series that shows the journey of a young Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. While one seeks vengeance, the other copes with the rapidly changing galaxy as the Imperial world takes over.

FX's The Veil (Limited Series)

To stop a widespread attack that could take countless lives, two women must work together in FX's latest series, The Veil. An elite M16 agent (Elisabeth Moss) and a woman who may have the answers (Yumna Marwan) must stay alive on the perilous road from Istanbul to London while outside forces try to stop them. The action-packed series began streaming on Hulu on Tuesday, April 30.

Anyone But You

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, Anyone But You was the highest-grossing R-rated rom-com since 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby and the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation of all time. The film follows two former rivals (played by Sweeney and Powell) who hate each other but must pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. Inevitably, sparks start to fly between them. The classic enemies-to-lovers movie dropped to Netflix on April 23.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story is a four-part docuseries chronicling the group's legendary rise and staying power. Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with band members — including singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboard player David Bryan, bassist Hugh McDonald, drummer Tico Torres and guitar player Phil X — this is a streaming event fans won't want to miss. Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story premiered on Hulu on Friday, April 26.

Knuckles (Miniseries)

A hilarious, action-packed adventure, Knuckles centers around the red hedgehog, Knuckles, from the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog video games. Idris Elba voices Knuckles, who agrees to train Wade Whipple (Happy Endings' Adam Pally) in the ways of an Echidna warrior. Things quickly get out of hand as forces try to steal Knuckles' power. The six-episode miniseries premiered on Paramount+ on April 26.

Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Jonas narrates Disneynature's latest documentary, Tiger. The nature film documents 1,500 days in the forest of India where a young tigress has just given birth to cubs. Viewers will see how the tigress raises these clumsy cubs to be fierce predators while dealing with predators of their own as they grow including pythons, bears and rivaling male tigers.

