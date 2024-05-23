This Father's Day, gift Dad something he actually enjoys.

Many individuals find that a glass of whiskey at the end of a long, busy day is a fabulous way to unwind, and dads are no exception. If the pops in your life enjoys sipping on a brilliant bourbon or leathery scotch, then finding him the perfect Father's Day gift will be a breeze.

The best gifting choices for all the dads and father figures in your life should center around things they appreciate, so for the patriarch who adores whiskey, we've got some great ideas. Whether it's a gorgeous new rocks glass set to add to his bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor for the study or a trio of hot sauces infused with his beverage of choice, these whiskey-themed gifts are Father's Day treats he'll actually want. From casual enthusiasts to borderline experts, there’s a gift idea for every whiskey lover in your life.

Celebrate Dad with a great gift that'll have him feeling like he's on cloud nine. Forget the Father's Day card (unless you're pairing it with these finds). A thoughtful whiskey-inspired gift is something he will appreciate. Sip back and relax because below we've rounded up our favorite subscription boxes, rocks glasses and accessories to treat Dad this year for Father's Day.

The Best Whiskey and Whiskey Subscription Boxes

Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whisky Minibar Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whisky This amber-colored whiskey from Japan is aged in five different casks. Dad will taste notes of rose, lychee and woodiness for a sip that's delicate yet complex. $93 Shop Now

No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Minibar No. Twelve Irish Whiskey We've found the perfect gift for the dad who loves mixed martial arts and a nice glass of whiskey: Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. UFC legend Conor McGregor founded the brand, which pays tribute to his home in Crumlin, Dublin 12. $30 Shop Now

The Best Whiskey Glasses and Accessories for Father's Day

Uncommon Goods Boozy Caramels Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Boozy Caramels Crafted with locally distilled whiskey, these chewy caramels are a confectionary delight and a great choice for the dad with a sweet tooth. $38 Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit Here's a winning option for the whiskey-loving dad. This alcohol infusion kit contains wood chip blends, stainless steel whiskey ice cubes, and prep bottles so Dad can create a whiskey blend of his own. $60 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: