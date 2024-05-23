Shop the best whiskey gifts for dad including subscription boxes, glasses and accessories.
This Father's Day, gift Dad something he actually enjoys.
Many individuals find that a glass of whiskey at the end of a long, busy day is a fabulous way to unwind, and dads are no exception. If the pops in your life enjoys sipping on a brilliant bourbon or leathery scotch, then finding him the perfect Father's Day gift will be a breeze.
The best gifting choices for all the dads and father figures in your life should center around things they appreciate, so for the patriarch who adores whiskey, we've got some great ideas. Whether it's a gorgeous new rocks glass set to add to his bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor for the study or a trio of hot sauces infused with his beverage of choice, these whiskey-themed gifts are Father's Day treats he'll actually want. From casual enthusiasts to borderline experts, there’s a gift idea for every whiskey lover in your life.
Celebrate Dad with a great gift that'll have him feeling like he's on cloud nine. Forget the Father's Day card (unless you're pairing it with these finds). A thoughtful whiskey-inspired gift is something he will appreciate. Sip back and relax because below we've rounded up our favorite subscription boxes, rocks glasses and accessories to treat Dad this year for Father's Day.
The Best Whiskey and Whiskey Subscription Boxes
Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey
Gift Dad this smooth, award-winning blend from Uncle Nearest that can be enjoyed straight up, on the rocks or in a cocktail.
Basil Hayden 10 Year Rye Whiskey
Approachable, with a hint of spice, this 10-year rye from Basil Hayden has an elegant, full-flavored and complex taste profile.
Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whisky
This amber-colored whiskey from Japan is aged in five different casks. Dad will taste notes of rose, lychee and woodiness for a sip that's delicate yet complex.
Bulleit American Single Malt Whiskey
Bulleit's popular American Single Malt Whiskey has notes of sweet vanilla, toasted oak, subtle cocoa and pear.
Cratejoy Single Cask Club - Whisky Subscription
Give Dad a delivery of two hand-selected single-cask scotch whisky samples each month with this subscription from Cratejoy. Sign up for three or more months to get a free nosing glass.
Flaviar The Whiskey Starter Kit
Flaviar's Whiskey Starter Kit is a tasting flight that provides Dad the experience of exploring the main genres of whiskey with vials of scotch, Irish whiskey and bourbon.
No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
We've found the perfect gift for the dad who loves mixed martial arts and a nice glass of whiskey: Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. UFC legend Conor McGregor founded the brand, which pays tribute to his home in Crumlin, Dublin 12.
The Best Whiskey Glasses and Accessories for Father's Day
DK: World Whiskey: A Nation-by-Nation Guide to the Best Distillery Secrets
Bound in leather, this beautiful book guides readers through every country that is known for distilling whiskey.
Uncommon Goods Boozy Caramels
Crafted with locally distilled whiskey, these chewy caramels are a confectionary delight and a great choice for the dad with a sweet tooth.
Mark & Graham Baseball Decanter and Glasses Gift Set
America's favorite pastime is celebrated in this unique decanter set shaped like a baseball bat.
Mark & Graham Cigar and Whiskey Set
Does he enjoy a cigar while sipping on whiskey? This sleek tray with a spot for them both can be personalized with a custom message.
Uncommon Goods Booze-Infused Hot Sauce Trio
Bring him the heat with this array of hot sauces infused with boozy beverages, including the chipotle bourbon hot sauce.
Cufflinks, Inc. Whiskey Cuff Links
Dad can show off his love of whiskey at his next formal event with these bottle-shaped cuff links.
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Featuring notes of amber, vanilla and cocoa, this cult-favorite Le Labo candle has scents from his favorite whiskey blend.
Original Grain Men's Whiskey Espresso 46mm Analog Watch
Handcrafted from bourbon barrels, this wooden watch is a thoughtful gift Dad will love for years to come.
Uncommon Goods Barrel Aged Bourbon Honey
Aged in bourbon barrels for notes of toffee, cinnamon and cocoa, this scrumptious honey can be enjoyed on toast, drizzled on desserts or added to his favorite cocktail.
Stanley Adventure Pre-Party Shot Glass + Flask Set
Dad can get in on the Stanley craze, too, with this thoughtful gift. Including a heavy-duty flask and shot glasses with a carrying case, this set lets him enjoy whiskey on his next outdoor adventure.
Uncommon Goods Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker
Elevate Dad's drinking experience with aromatic smoke using this kit that includes a handheld torch.
Corkcicle Old Fashioned Whiskey Glass with Silicone Ice Mold
To use this innovative glass, Dad just needs to insert the silicone form into the glass, add water through the hole in the top and freeze the whole thing until ice forms. Then he has a wedge of ice on one side of the glass for a drink that won't get watered down.
Uncommon Goods Golf Lover's Whiskey Set
Remind him of the good times on the green with these glasses that fit perfectly on the golf-ball coaster.
Oaksea Whiskey Decanter Globe Set
A whiskey decanter set is a unique Father's Day gift. The decanter set comes with a globe-shaped decanter and two crystal glasses with the world map embossed on them.
Don Pablo Whiskey Infused Coffee Gift Set
For the whiskey and coffee-loving dad, give the best of both worlds with these whiskey-infused coffee beans. The beans are soaked in whiskey to create this fun and unique roast.
Uncommon Goods Personalized Whiskey Barrel
Add a personal touch to your dad's Father's Day gift. With various options to choose from, you can easily customize the Uncommon Goods Personalized Whiskey Barrel.
Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit
Here's a winning option for the whiskey-loving dad. This alcohol infusion kit contains wood chip blends, stainless steel whiskey ice cubes, and prep bottles so Dad can create a whiskey blend of his own.
