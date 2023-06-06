Is your dad a Disney Dad? Now that Disney encompasses Mickey Mouse and friends and Star Wars and Marvel, too, dads of all fandoms can rejoice in the wonderful world (as can their children searching for the perfect Father's Day gift).

We've got awesome Disney gift ideas for Father's Day straight from the shopDisney store and other brands across the web. Our Disney Father's Day Gift Guide is brimming with the coolest themed items inspired by some of the most iconic Disney characters including Mr. Incredible, Goofy, and Darth Vader, some of the OG Disney dads.

Whether he's a massive fan of Star Wars, the Marvel Universe or the classics like Mulan and The Mighty Ducks, you're going to find the perfect gift Dad will be thrilled to receive come June 18. Because the Father's Day gift offerings are expansive, we've narrowed it down to the best 20 Disney gifts Dad, Grandpa or any father figure in your life will love.

Below, start browsing the best Father's Day gifts for the Disney dad in your life.

Best Star Wars Father's Day Gifts

Be a gift-giving Jedi this Father's Day with these Star Wars-inspired gifts for Dad.

Best Marvel Father's Day Gifts

He might not have super strength or the ability to shrink to the size of an ant, but Dad's a superhero in our eyes. Here are the best Marvel Father's Day gifts.

LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet Amazon LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet Not only will Dad be entertained while putting this LEGO infinity gauntlet together, but he will also have a cool Avengers item to display. $70 $67 Shop Now

Best Disney Father's Day Gifts

Does Dad love Disney in general? We get it. Here are all the other top Disney-themed gifts for Father's Day.

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

