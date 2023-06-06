Shopping

20 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Disney Dad: Shop Star Wars, Marvel and Classic Disney Gifts

By Rebecca Rovenstine
disney fathers day gifts
Getty

Is your dad a Disney Dad? Now that Disney encompasses Mickey Mouse and friends and Star Wars and Marvel, too, dads of all fandoms can rejoice in the wonderful world (as can their children searching for the perfect Father's Day gift). 

We've got awesome Disney gift ideas for Father's Day straight from the shopDisney store and other brands across the web. Our Disney Father's Day Gift Guide is brimming with the coolest themed items inspired by some of the most iconic Disney characters including Mr. Incredible, Goofy, and Darth Vader, some of the OG Disney dads. 

Whether he's a massive fan of Star Wars, the Marvel Universe or the classics like Mulan and The Mighty Ducks, you're going to find the perfect gift Dad will be thrilled to receive come June 18. Because the Father's Day gift offerings are expansive, we've narrowed it down to the best 20 Disney gifts Dad, Grandpa or any father figure in your life will love. 

Below, start browsing the best Father's Day gifts for the Disney dad in your life.

Best Star Wars Father's Day Gifts

Be a gift-giving Jedi this Father's Day with these Star Wars-inspired gifts for Dad.

Cufflinks Inc. Men's Stylish Stormtrooper Cufflinks
Cufflinks Inc. Men's Stylish Stormtrooper Cufflinks
Neiman Marcus
Cufflinks Inc. Men's Stylish Stormtrooper Cufflinks

Dad can add a little Star Wars flair to his work uniform with these enameled Stormtrooper cufflinks.

$77
JoyJolt Star Wars Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Short Drinking Glass
JoyJolt Star Wars Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Short Drinking Glass
Amazon
JoyJolt Star Wars Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Short Drinking Glass

Dad will love drinking out of these glasses with the Luke Skywalker quote, "I am a Jedi like my father before me."

$45$15
Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars Quartz Men's Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars Quartz Men's Watch
Amazon
Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars Quartz Men's Watch

Dad will freak out when he opens up this luxury watch from Citizen Watches. It looks like your average watch until a Star Wars fan takes a closer inspection. 

$375$281
Star Wars Dual Brew Coffee Maker with Travel Mug
Star Wars Dual Brew Coffee Maker with Travel Mug
Amazon
Star Wars Dual Brew Coffee Maker with Travel Mug

A Star Wars-themed coffee machine that comes with a Darth Vader travel mug hopefully won't make Dad turn to the dark side. 

$68
Amazon Essentials Star Wars Special Moments with Dad T-Shirt
Amazon Essentials Star Wars Special Moments with Dad T-Shirt
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Star Wars Special Moments with Dad T-Shirt

Inspired by the iconic Lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, this hilarious tee will become one of Dad's everyday wardrobe staples. 

$13
Toscana Wood Cheese Board
Death Star Cheeseboard Set – Star Wars
Wayfair
Toscana Wood Cheese Board

Elevate his charcuterie game by gifting a Death Star cheeseboard that swivels open to reveal a stainless steel cleaver, planer, fork-tipped knife and spreader.

$55$50
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child 75318
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child 75318
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child 75318

His child can give him the child when gifting Dad this Star Wars LEGO model of Baby Yoda. 

$90$72

Best Marvel Father's Day Gifts

He might not have super strength or the ability to shrink to the size of an ant, but Dad's a superhero in our eyes. Here are the best Marvel Father's Day gifts.

Marvel Black Panther Stripe Tie
Marvel Black Panther Stripe Tie
Macy's
Marvel Black Panther Stripe Tie

This subtle Black Panther silk tie is a perfect gift for a Dad who wishes he could visit Wakanda. 

$64$45
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
Amazon
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman is a hardcover book that would be a great addition to the coffee table or office desk. 

$85$54
Every Man Jack Marvel Collectors Box Body Wash Gift Set
Every Man Jack Marvel Collectors Box Body Wash Gift Set
Amazon
Every Man Jack Marvel Collectors Box Body Wash Gift Set

Upgrade Dad's shower routine with this odor-fighting cleanser that comes in four different superhero-inspired scents. 

$42
Marvel Spider-Man Amazing Dad Men's Tank Top
Marvel Spider-Man Amazing Dad Men's Tank Top
Amazon
Marvel Spider-Man Amazing Dad Men's Tank Top

Amazing isn't just a word that can describe Spider-Man. Your amazing Dad will enjoy this Spider-Man-inspired tank on warm summer days.

$23
LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet
LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet
Amazon
LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet

Not only will Dad be entertained while putting this LEGO infinity gauntlet together, but he will also have a cool Avengers item to display.

$70$67
Corkcicle 16-Ounce Marvel Coffee Mug
Corkcicle 16-Ounce Marvel Coffee Mug
Amazon
Corkcicle 16-Ounce Marvel Coffee Mug

Keep Dad's coffee warm while helping him celebrate his favorite comic book franchise with this triple-insulated travel mug.

$39

Best Disney Father's Day Gifts 

Does Dad love Disney in general? We get it. Here are all the other top Disney-themed gifts for Father's Day.

Disney Goofy Totally Rad Dad Father’s Day T-Shirt
Disney Goofy Totally Rad Dad Father’s Day T-Shirt
Amazon
Disney Goofy Totally Rad Dad Father’s Day T-Shirt

Despite his name being Goofy, the tall iconic dog is easily one of the best dads in all of Disney (just watch A Goofy Movie). If your dad is as rad is Goofy, he needs this shirt.

$23
Williams Sonoma Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker
Williams Sonoma Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker

Father's Day brunch is sorted with this adorable waffle maker that creates Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles. 

$100
Ravensburger Disney Mickey Challenge 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Ravensburger Disney Mickey Challenge 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Amazon
Ravensburger Disney Mickey Challenge 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Does your Disney Dad also love a challenging puzzle? Grab him this super difficult puzzle that's filled with hundreds of Mickey cartoons from past to present.

$30$28
Cufflinks, Inc. Mickey Mouse Dot Silk Pocket Square
Cufflinks, Inc. Mickey Mouse Dot Silk Pocket Square
Nordstrom
Cufflinks, Inc. Mickey Mouse Dot Silk Pocket Square

Add a pop of color with this silk pocket square.

$35
Disney Pixar Mr. Incredible Dad Bod Portrait T-Shirt
Disney Pixar Mr. Incredible Dad Bod Portrait T-Shirt
Amazon
Disney Pixar Mr. Incredible Dad Bod Portrait T-Shirt

Dad will crack a smile when he receives this funny Mr. Incredible ''Dad Bod'' T-Shirt. 

$24$20
shopDisney Encanto ''We Don't Talk About Bruno'' Baseball Cap for Adults
shopDisney Encanto ''We Don't Talk About Bruno'' Baseball Cap for Adults
shopDisney
shopDisney Encanto ''We Don't Talk About Bruno'' Baseball Cap for Adults

We love the look of this dark green baseball cap with a reference to Encanto's hit song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno."

$30
Williams Sonoma Disney Mickey Adult Apron & Oven Mitt Set
Williams Sonoma Disney Mickey Adult Apron & Oven Mitt Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Disney Mickey Adult Apron & Oven Mitt Set

Dad can wear this Mickey Mouse apron when he's cooking something up in the kitchen or at the grill. The matching oven mitts are extra adorable. 

$80

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

