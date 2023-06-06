20 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Disney Dad: Shop Star Wars, Marvel and Classic Disney Gifts
Is your dad a Disney Dad? Now that Disney encompasses Mickey Mouse and friends and Star Wars and Marvel, too, dads of all fandoms can rejoice in the wonderful world (as can their children searching for the perfect Father's Day gift).
We've got awesome Disney gift ideas for Father's Day straight from the shopDisney store and other brands across the web. Our Disney Father's Day Gift Guide is brimming with the coolest themed items inspired by some of the most iconic Disney characters including Mr. Incredible, Goofy, and Darth Vader, some of the OG Disney dads.
Whether he's a massive fan of Star Wars, the Marvel Universe or the classics like Mulan and The Mighty Ducks, you're going to find the perfect gift Dad will be thrilled to receive come June 18. Because the Father's Day gift offerings are expansive, we've narrowed it down to the best 20 Disney gifts Dad, Grandpa or any father figure in your life will love.
Below, start browsing the best Father's Day gifts for the Disney dad in your life.
Best Star Wars Father's Day Gifts
Be a gift-giving Jedi this Father's Day with these Star Wars-inspired gifts for Dad.
Dad can add a little Star Wars flair to his work uniform with these enameled Stormtrooper cufflinks.
Dad will love drinking out of these glasses with the Luke Skywalker quote, "I am a Jedi like my father before me."
Dad will freak out when he opens up this luxury watch from Citizen Watches. It looks like your average watch until a Star Wars fan takes a closer inspection.
A Star Wars-themed coffee machine that comes with a Darth Vader travel mug hopefully won't make Dad turn to the dark side.
Inspired by the iconic Lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, this hilarious tee will become one of Dad's everyday wardrobe staples.
Elevate his charcuterie game by gifting a Death Star cheeseboard that swivels open to reveal a stainless steel cleaver, planer, fork-tipped knife and spreader.
His child can give him the child when gifting Dad this Star Wars LEGO model of Baby Yoda.
Best Marvel Father's Day Gifts
He might not have super strength or the ability to shrink to the size of an ant, but Dad's a superhero in our eyes. Here are the best Marvel Father's Day gifts.
This subtle Black Panther silk tie is a perfect gift for a Dad who wishes he could visit Wakanda.
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman is a hardcover book that would be a great addition to the coffee table or office desk.
Upgrade Dad's shower routine with this odor-fighting cleanser that comes in four different superhero-inspired scents.
Amazing isn't just a word that can describe Spider-Man. Your amazing Dad will enjoy this Spider-Man-inspired tank on warm summer days.
Not only will Dad be entertained while putting this LEGO infinity gauntlet together, but he will also have a cool Avengers item to display.
Keep Dad's coffee warm while helping him celebrate his favorite comic book franchise with this triple-insulated travel mug.
Best Disney Father's Day Gifts
Does Dad love Disney in general? We get it. Here are all the other top Disney-themed gifts for Father's Day.
Despite his name being Goofy, the tall iconic dog is easily one of the best dads in all of Disney (just watch A Goofy Movie). If your dad is as rad is Goofy, he needs this shirt.
Father's Day brunch is sorted with this adorable waffle maker that creates Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles.
Does your Disney Dad also love a challenging puzzle? Grab him this super difficult puzzle that's filled with hundreds of Mickey cartoons from past to present.
Add a pop of color with this silk pocket square.
Dad will crack a smile when he receives this funny Mr. Incredible ''Dad Bod'' T-Shirt.
We love the look of this dark green baseball cap with a reference to Encanto's hit song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno."
Dad can wear this Mickey Mouse apron when he's cooking something up in the kitchen or at the grill. The matching oven mitts are extra adorable.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
