Memorial Day weekend is almost here, but there's no need to wait until the holiday weekend to score huge deals at Walmart . Walmart's Memorial Day sale is officially on and there are some eye-catching sale prices at the retailer now that you won't want to pass up.

Right now, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, you can save big on home, beauty, tech and more finds at Walmart. That makes this the ideal time to upgrade your home for any long weekend guests, your beauty routine for the new season and more.

We've found great prices on the coveted Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner, Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches and so many more bestsellers. Save big before Memorial Day 2024 on brands from Dyson to Apple to Drew Barrymore's home line Beautiful.

So if Memorial Day, May 27 is too far away, snag the great deals at Walmart before they're gone. Shop our best finds of the week below.

50" Samsung The Frame TV Walmart 50" Samsung The Frame TV Watch your favorite shows in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching TV, this screen transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork. $1,297 $898 Shop Now

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV Walmart 65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors that are perfect for live sports and epic films. $1,499 $1,198 Shop Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces. $350 $280 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.