Shop
Sales & Deals

Walmart Memorial Day Sale 2024: The Best Deals to Shop Now on Apple, Dyson, Char-Broil and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 9:08 AM PDT, May 21, 2024

The discounts are rolling in at Walmart to get you ready for Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, but there's no need to wait until the holiday weekend to score huge deals at Walmart . Walmart's Memorial Day sale is officially on and there are some eye-catching sale prices at the retailer now that you won't want to pass up. 

Right now, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, you can save big on home, beauty, tech and more finds at Walmart. That makes this the ideal time to upgrade your home for any long weekend guests, your beauty routine for the new season and more.

We've found great prices on the coveted Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner, Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches and so many more bestsellers. Save big before Memorial Day 2024 on brands from Dyson to Apple to Drew Barrymore's home line Beautiful.

So if Memorial Day, May 27 is too far away, snag the great deals at Walmart before they're gone. Shop our best finds of the week below. 

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.

$149 $119

Shop Now

Char-Broil Commercial Series Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill

Char-Broil Commercial Series Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill
Walmart

Char-Broil Commercial Series Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill

Achieve mouthwatering results with this grill, designed with porcelain-coated, cast-iron grates that are easy-to-clean and rust resistant.

$530 $398

Shop Now

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Walmart

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.

$140 $130

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Walmart

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Preparing dinner just got a whole lot easier with this vegetable chopper.

$60 $40

Shop Now

50" Samsung The Frame TV

50" Samsung The Frame TV
Walmart

50" Samsung The Frame TV

Watch your favorite shows in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching TV, this screen transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork. 

$1,297 $898

Shop Now

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
Walmart

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors that are perfect for live sports and epic films.

$1,499 $1,198

Shop Now

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
Walmart

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. 

$648 $498

Shop Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.

$350 $280

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning.

$124 $99

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $299

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $80

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra gel Eye Patches 60 pc

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra gel Eye Patches 60 pc
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra gel Eye Patches 60 pc

Help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness with Peter Thomas Roth's revitalizing eye patches.

$55 $36

Shop Now

Coach Signature Perfume for Women, 2 Piece Gift Set

Coach Signature Perfume for Women, 2 Piece Gift Set
Walmart

Coach Signature Perfume for Women, 2 Piece Gift Set

This timeless eau de parfum and body lotion set from Coach is nearly half off. 

$102 $56

Shop Now

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights
Walmart

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights

This large vanity mirror features adjustable LED lights, a Bluetooth speaker and a charging port.

$170 $80

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Target's Memorial Day Sale Has Summer-Ready Furniture, Grills, Pool Floats and More Starting at $8

Sales & Deals

Target's Memorial Day Sale Has Summer-Ready Furniture, Grills, Pool Floats and More Starting at $8

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2024 You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2024 You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Memorial Day TV Deals at Best Buy to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day TV Deals at Best Buy to Shop Now

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Air Conditioners, Dishwashers, and More Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Air Conditioners, Dishwashers, and More Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

The Albany Park Memorial Day Furniture Sale Is on Now

Sales & Deals

The Albany Park Memorial Day Furniture Sale Is on Now

The Best Samsonite Luggage Deals to Shop This Summer — Up to 54% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsonite Luggage Deals to Shop This Summer — Up to 54% Off

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2024 You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2024 You Can Shop Right Now

Save Up to 40% on Summer-Ready Sneakers at Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Summer-Ready Sneakers at Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale

Save Up to $500 on a Cooling Purple Mattress at This Memorial Day Sale

Save Up to $500 on a Cooling Purple Mattress at This Memorial Day Sale

Tags:

Latest News