Shop Best Buy's top deals on Samsung, LG, Apple, GE and more happening ahead of Memorial Day.
Spring savings are in full bloom at Best Buy's 3-Day sale this weekend. If your tech or appliances could use a refresh this season, then now is the perfect time to make those upgrades without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for a new big-screen TV, cheap laptop, or even a top-of-the-line microwave, Best Buy's Top Deals have you covered today.
Right now through Sunday, May 12, big bargains at Best Buy's 3-Day sale include the stunning LG C3 OLED TV. Save up to $800 on an LG TV with new a9 AI Processor Gen6 that offers HDR tone mapping, object-based picture sharpening and AI upscaling. These deals bring this LG model down to its all-time low price since debuting last spring.
There are also plenty of Apple deals hiding in the best Best Buy sales. From M3 MacBooks to Oprah's favorite headphones, you'll find everyday gadgets at unbeatable prices right now. To help you make the most of Best Buy's Top Deals and get ahead of the Memorial Day rush, we've gone through every category to bring you the best steals worth shopping now.
Best TV Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 75" Class Q60C QLED Series Smart TV
With a gorgeous picture and rich contrast, you'll be in for a treat when the game begins, thanks to this model's Quantum Dot tech and crisp, eye-popping colors that bring anything you watch to life.
Toshiba 75” C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Elevate your entertainment game with this Toshiba Fire TV. It doesn't just deliver shows and movies — it serves them up in stunning 4K resolution, enriched by the vibrant and lifelike contrasts of Dolby Vision HDR.
Insignia 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. DTS Studio Sound creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback.
LG 48" Class C3 Series OLED TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $60 off. The newest version comes with the future-proof USB-C charging port.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
Apple AirPods Max - Silver
For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver the surround sound quality you're looking for without a bulky setup. Six external microphones use signal processing to make sure outside noise doesn't reach your ears when you're listening to your tunes or catching up on work.
Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a stainless steel finish, you spend less time cleaning.
KitchenAid 6.4 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range
Cook delicious meals for large groups with this KitchenAid electric range, which features 5 burners of various sizes and a 6.4 cu. ft. capacity to prepare multiple dishes at once. Aqualift technology makes cleaning simple, which is an added bonus.
GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
A smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy
2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip
The upgraded MacBook Air with an M2 chip weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.
2023 14" MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip
Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.
RELATED CONTENT: