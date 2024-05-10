Shop
Sales & Deals

Best Buy's Weekend Sale Is Here — Score Home and Tech Deals Ahead of Memorial Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy Top Deals
Best Buy
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:00 PM PDT, May 10, 2024

Shop Best Buy's top deals on Samsung, LG, Apple, GE and more happening ahead of Memorial Day.

Spring savings are in full bloom at Best Buy's 3-Day sale this weekend. If your tech or appliances could use a refresh this season, then now is the perfect time to make those upgrades without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for a new big-screen TV, cheap laptop, or even a top-of-the-line microwave, Best Buy's Top Deals have you covered today. 

Shop Best Buy's Top Deals

Right now through Sunday, May 12, big bargains at Best Buy's 3-Day sale include the stunning LG C3 OLED TV. Save up to $800 on an LG TV with new a9 AI Processor Gen6 that offers HDR tone mapping, object-based picture sharpening and AI upscaling. These deals bring this LG model down to its all-time low price since debuting last spring.

There are also plenty of Apple deals hiding in the best Best Buy sales. From M3 MacBooks to Oprah's favorite headphones, you'll find everyday gadgets at unbeatable prices right now. To help you make the most of Best Buy's Top Deals and get ahead of the Memorial Day rush, we've gone through every category to bring you the best steals worth shopping now.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 75" Class Q60C QLED Series Smart TV

Samsung 75" Class Q60C QLED Series Smart TV
Best Buy

Samsung 75" Class Q60C QLED Series Smart TV

With a gorgeous picture and rich contrast, you'll be in for a treat when the game begins, thanks to this model's Quantum Dot tech and crisp, eye-popping colors that bring anything you watch to life. 

$1,100 $850

Shop Now

Toshiba 75” C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Toshiba 75” C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy

Toshiba 75” C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Elevate your entertainment game with this Toshiba Fire TV. It doesn't just deliver shows and movies — it serves them up in stunning 4K resolution, enriched by the vibrant and lifelike contrasts of Dolby Vision HDR.

$650 $500

Shop Now

Insignia 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Insignia 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy

Insignia 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. DTS Studio Sound creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback.

$450 $330

Shop Now

LG 48" Class C3 Series OLED TV

LG 48" Class C3 Series OLED TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class C3 Series OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$1,100 $1,000

Shop Now

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Samsung

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,800 $3,500

Shop Now

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.

$1,200 $1,000

Shop Now

Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $60 off. The newest version comes with the future-proof USB-C charging port.

$250 $180

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

$350 $180

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

Apple AirPods Max - Silver
Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.

$550 $480

Shop Now

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Best Buy

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. 

$200 $115

Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

These Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver the surround sound quality you're looking for without a bulky setup. Six external microphones use signal processing to make sure outside noise doesn't reach your ears when you're listening to your tunes or catching up on work.

$349 $249

Shop Now

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a stainless steel finish, you spend less time cleaning. 

$1,980 $1,300

Shop Now

KitchenAid 6.4 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range

KitchenAid 6.4 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range
Best Buy

KitchenAid 6.4 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range

Cook delicious meals for large groups with this KitchenAid electric range, which features 5 burners of various sizes and a 6.4 cu. ft. capacity to prepare multiple dishes at once. Aqualift technology makes cleaning simple, which is an added bonus.

$2,340 $1,700

Shop Now

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
Best Buy

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

A smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance. 

$900 $680

Shop Now

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125 $800

Shop Now

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.

$2,600 $1,900

Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy

2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip

2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip
Best Buy

2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip

The upgraded MacBook Air with an M2 chip weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.

$999 $849

Shop Now

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight

Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.

$1,899 $1,499

Shop Now

2023 14" MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip

2023 14" MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip
Best Buy

2023 14" MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip

Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.

$1,599 $1,449

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The New LG C4 OLED TV Is Up to $500 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

The New LG C4 OLED TV Is Up to $500 Off Right Now

The Best Early Memorial Day TV Deals at Best Buy to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Memorial Day TV Deals at Best Buy to Shop Now

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Are on Sale for 28% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Are on Sale for 28% Off Right Now

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day

The Best Appliance Deals from Samsung's Spring Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Appliance Deals from Samsung's Spring Black Friday Sale

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

Tags:

Latest News