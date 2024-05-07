Fill up your cart with the best deals on Apple Watch, from the entry-level Apple Watch SE to the feature-rich Apple Watch 9
Memorial Day is the perfect time to shop for new tech. Whether you're looking for a new smartwatch or a smartphone to pair it with, you can find some of the best deals during the three-day weekend. That includes Apple Watch sales, from the powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 to the powerful Apple Watch Series 9 and beyond. Best of all, you don't even have to wait for Memorial Day to scoop up some of the most lucrative sales around. There are steep discounts awaiting you right now. You just have to track them down!
The Apple Watch is the latest in Apple's varied device lineup that you can find great prices on right now, ahead of the holiday. Did you just get a new iPhone? An Apple Watch is the perfect companion. Know someone who wants to grab a new piece of tech to track their fitness journey? Get one of these do-it-all smartwatches and help them keep up with their steps, heart rate, and much more. An Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches around — for tech-savvy users or otherwise — and you can find a deal on just about any model right now.
Want to find the best of the best when it comes to Apple Watch deals? We've done all the hard work by investigating for you. Read on to find the cream of the crop. And if you need accessories to pair with your new watch, check out all the great early Memorial Day Apple deals available right now.
Best Apple Watch Deals on Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 adds new features for more convenient interactions with your smartwatch. That includes Double Tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
This version of the Apple Watch Series 9 has both GPS and Cellular capabilities, so it can connect to the internet even while away from your smartphone. Otherwise, it still has the very same feature set, including water resistance and a lengthy battery life.
Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.
Apple Watch SE, 40mm (2nd Gen)
The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Plus, it features great safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS.
Apple Watch SE, 44mm (2nd Gen)
This no-frills Apple Watch is the perfect starting point for new smartwatch owners. It boasts the same Apple Watch style with a fitness and sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and much more.
