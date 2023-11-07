Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Now: Save Big on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ipad
Apple
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 1:44 PM PST, November 7, 2023

Shop all the best early deals on Apple products before the Black Friday rush sets in this November.

It's that time of year again, Apple fans!

Early Black Friday sales are emerging, and some of the hottest Apple deals are already up for grabs. The biggest shopping event of the year may still be a month away, but you don't have to wait until then to snap up some of the steep discounts available on your favorite Apple products right this minute.

Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook or buy a new iPad, several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup are available with slashed prices, some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks. You don't have to wait until the night after you've guzzled down Thanksgiving dinner or get up early the next morning to snag these deals. You can have a new Apple Watch on your wrist or AirPods in your ears in just days. 

If you want to get ahead of the holiday rush and fill your cart with some particularly awesome Apple deals, keep reading. We've gathered up Apple discounts you won't want to miss that'll undoubtedly be around for a limited time only. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

Best Early Black Friday Apple MacBook Deals

Apple 2023 M2 MacBook Air

Apple 2023 M2 MacBook Air
Amazon

Apple 2023 M2 MacBook Air

The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.

$1,299 $1,049

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max

Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.

$3,099 $2,899

Shop Now

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
Amazon

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"

This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once. 

$2,499 $2,199

Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999 $849

Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $87

Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

This is one fun iPad, and it comes in pink, blue, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor. 

$449 $399

Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)

2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)
Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)

This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.

$599 $500

With Coupon

Shop Now

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Amazon

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)

Fueled by the M2 chip, this iPad offers an improved Apple Pencil experience and a large screen. Turn this pro-grade tablet into a workstation for on-the-go productivity, or use it as a makeshift computer at home. 

$1,099 $1,000

Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429 $329

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop

This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 includes all the same goodies the normal version does, but this one comes with an attractive Silver Milanese Loop for some extra flash on your wrist. 

$799 $639

Shop Now

Apple Watch SE, 44mm (GPS)

Apple Watch SE, 44mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch SE, 44mm (GPS)

This no-frills Apple Watch is the perfect starting point for new smartwatch owners. It boasts the same Apple Watch style with a fitness and sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and much more. 

$279 $259

Shop Now

 Best Early Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Get a pair of Apple's ubiquitous earbuds that come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation and reliable sweat and water resistance that makes them perfect for the gym. 

$249 $189

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $480

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your new iPhone 15. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

These AirPods have been revamped so they can better fit in more listeners' ears without falling out. But they sound better, too. They're a major overhaul from their predecessors but still offer some of the best audio you'll get out of an Apple product. 

$169 $150

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods to Shop Now

Save on Apple AirTags Ahead of Holiday Travel with this Deal

Sales & Deals

Save on Apple AirTags Ahead of Holiday Travel with this Deal

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, LG and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, LG and More

The 20 Best Deals to Shop at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Deals to Shop at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Samsung's New Galaxy S23 FE Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung's New Galaxy S23 FE Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

Tech

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

The Best Early Black Friday MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Now

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

Tech

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

The Best iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale for the Lowest Price Ever

Sales & Deals

AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale for the Lowest Price Ever

Tags: