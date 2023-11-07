Shop all the best early deals on Apple products before the Black Friday rush sets in this November.
It's that time of year again, Apple fans!
Early Black Friday sales are emerging, and some of the hottest Apple deals are already up for grabs. The biggest shopping event of the year may still be a month away, but you don't have to wait until then to snap up some of the steep discounts available on your favorite Apple products right this minute.
Whether you're ready to upgrade your old MacBook or buy a new iPad, several of the most popular products in Apple's device lineup are available with slashed prices, some at the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks. You don't have to wait until the night after you've guzzled down Thanksgiving dinner or get up early the next morning to snag these deals. You can have a new Apple Watch on your wrist or AirPods in your ears in just days.
If you want to get ahead of the holiday rush and fill your cart with some particularly awesome Apple deals, keep reading. We've gathered up Apple discounts you won't want to miss that'll undoubtedly be around for a limited time only. Get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!
Best Early Black Friday Apple MacBook Deals
Apple 2023 M2 MacBook Air
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max
Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
Best Early Black Friday Apple AirTag Deal
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Best Early Black Friday Apple iPad Deals
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in pink, blue, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)
This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.
Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)
Fueled by the M2 chip, this iPad offers an improved Apple Pencil experience and a large screen. Turn this pro-grade tablet into a workstation for on-the-go productivity, or use it as a makeshift computer at home.
Best Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop
This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 includes all the same goodies the normal version does, but this one comes with an attractive Silver Milanese Loop for some extra flash on your wrist.
Apple Watch SE, 44mm (GPS)
This no-frills Apple Watch is the perfect starting point for new smartwatch owners. It boasts the same Apple Watch style with a fitness and sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and much more.
Best Early Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Get a pair of Apple's ubiquitous earbuds that come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation and reliable sweat and water resistance that makes them perfect for the gym.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your new iPhone 15. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
These AirPods have been revamped so they can better fit in more listeners' ears without falling out. But they sound better, too. They're a major overhaul from their predecessors but still offer some of the best audio you'll get out of an Apple product.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
