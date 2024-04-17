Sales & Deals

The Apple Watch Series 9 Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:48 PM PDT, April 17, 2024

The Apple Watch Series 9 is down to $433 for the first time. Grab the smartwatch deal at Amazon.

Smarter, brighter and mightier, the Apple Watch Series 9 was released in fall 2023 and has been enhanced with the new S9 chipset for even more speed and power. If you've been thinking about an upgrade, there is an unbeatable Apple Watch 9 deal on Amazon right now. The premium stainless steel model is on sale for $433 and this is the first time the device has been marked down this low.

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

The Apple Watch Series 9 adds new features for more convenient interactions with your smartwatch. That includes Double Tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone. 

$699 $433

Shop Now

Amongst the new features is Double Tap, a control option that actually doesn’t require you to touch the screen of your smartwatch at all. Just squeeze your thumb and index finger together two times using the hand on the same arm as your watch, and it’ll carry out a designated action like pausing your music, answering phone calls and more.

Apple also improved the “Raise to Speak” feature with the Series 9 to wake Siri more efficiently without voice commands. All you have to do to activate Siri is elevate your wrist. This update means you can still use Siri when offline or away from your phone.

As for the health and fitness aspect, you won’t get blood oxygen monitoring with the Series 9. Apple removed the feature last month following a patent dispute. But even without that, the Series 9 is still perfect for tracking activities, logging an ECG reading, or monitoring sleep. Plus, it's water-resistant, so you don't have to worry if it gets sweaty during a workout.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is Apple's second-most expensive watch after the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Multiple Apple Watch Series 9 models are on sale at Amazon and Walmart right now, but pricing depends on the size and type of band you choose. There are numerous colors to choose from, so be sure to check out more of the best Apple Watch deals available below.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 Deals

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS) with Pink Aluminum Case and Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS) with Pink Aluminum Case and Sport Band
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS) with Pink Aluminum Case and Sport Band

$399 $329 at Amazon

Shop Now

$399 $329 at Walmart

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Band
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Band

Packed with health-monitoring features and offering a smooth performance, the Apple Watch Series 9 is an easy upgrade from previous models.

$529 $459

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Band
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case and Sport Band

The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than just a watch — track your health vitals and performance metrics right on your wrist. Plus, it comes with a three-month Apple Fitness+ subscription to help you put those apps to use. 

$429 $359

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) with Red Aluminum Case and Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) with Red Aluminum Case and Sport Band
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) with Red Aluminum Case and Sport Band

Featuring Fall Detection and Crash Detection, the Series 9 prioritizes safety and can swiftly connect you with emergency services.

$529 $459

Shop Now

For even more Apple deals, check out all the best iPad deals, AirPods deals, and save on a four-pack of AirTags too.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Apple iPad Deals in April 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple iPad Deals in April 2024

Apple's New M3 MacBook Air Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Yet

Sales & Deals

Apple's New M3 MacBook Air Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Yet

The Apple Watch Series 8 is $300 Off at Walmart Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 is $300 Off at Walmart Right Now

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Apple Deals to Shop This Week: Save Big on iPads, MacBooks and More

Sales & Deals

Apple Deals to Shop This Week: Save Big on iPads, MacBooks and More

The Best Apple iPhone Chargers and Charging Stations

Tech

The Best Apple iPhone Chargers and Charging Stations

The Best AirTag Wallets to Keep Your Cash and Cards Safe

Tech

The Best AirTag Wallets to Keep Your Cash and Cards Safe

Tags:

Latest News