Smarter, brighter and mightier, the Apple Watch Series 9 was released in fall 2023 and has been enhanced with the new S9 chipset for even more speed and power. If you've been thinking about an upgrade, there is an unbeatable Apple Watch 9 deal on Amazon right now. The premium stainless steel model is on sale for $433 and this is the first time the device has been marked down this low.

Amongst the new features is Double Tap, a control option that actually doesn’t require you to touch the screen of your smartwatch at all. Just squeeze your thumb and index finger together two times using the hand on the same arm as your watch, and it’ll carry out a designated action like pausing your music, answering phone calls and more.

Apple also improved the “Raise to Speak” feature with the Series 9 to wake Siri more efficiently without voice commands. All you have to do to activate Siri is elevate your wrist. This update means you can still use Siri when offline or away from your phone.

As for the health and fitness aspect, you won’t get blood oxygen monitoring with the Series 9. Apple removed the feature last month following a patent dispute. But even without that, the Series 9 is still perfect for tracking activities, logging an ECG reading, or monitoring sleep. Plus, it's water-resistant, so you don't have to worry if it gets sweaty during a workout.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is Apple's second-most expensive watch after the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Multiple Apple Watch Series 9 models are on sale at Amazon and Walmart right now, but pricing depends on the size and type of band you choose. There are numerous colors to choose from, so be sure to check out more of the best Apple Watch deals available below.

