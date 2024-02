The start of spring is just around the corner, and with it comes one of the best excuses to breathe new life into your home and style. After all, spring is the season of renewal for a reason. Whether your kitchen, wardrobe, bedding or everyday gadgets could use a refresh, Walmart's spring savings have you covered.

Shop Walmart's Spring Deals

Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, KitchenAid, La Mer, Nintendo and more. If you're planning a spring break getaway, now's the time to save on beach towels, wrap dresses and sunscreen. Getting a head start on your spring cleaning? Walmart's sale on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers is brimming with discounts on household essentials.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. $90 $69 Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Walmart Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen. $199 $169 Shop Now

Best Walmart Home Deals

Purple Mattress, Queen Walmart Purple Mattress, Queen The Purple Mattress features two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned. $1,399 $999 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Spring Cleaning Deals on Vacuums

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $350 Shop Now

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $89 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing Walmart GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. $68 $40 Shop Now

Best Walmart Tech Deals

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,795 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

