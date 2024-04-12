Spring is here, and Walmart is celebrating by discounting bestselling home and kitchen products.
Spring has sprung, and with the arrival of the new season comes the perfect excuse to bring a fresh update to your home—after all, spring is the season of renewal. Sprucing up your home doesn't need to break the bank, either. Right now Walmart is hosting a Spring Savings Sale with major discounts across the retailer's website.
While most categories at Walmart are seeing rollbacks, some of our favorite markdowns are happening in the kitchen and home departments. From bestsellers in kitchen appliances, home decor, cookware and more, you're sure to find savings on something you've been coveting to elevate your space. These include deals on highly rated brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot and more. Getting ready to tackle your spring cleaning? Walmart's sale is brimming with discounts on household cleaning essentials, including Dyson vacuums and Shark steam mops.
From top-tier cookware sets to countertop ice makers and stick vacuum cleaners, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals in the home and kitchen departments available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast, because these deals won't last long.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt Electric Pressure Cooker
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Featuring 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a solid investment.
KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker
Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.
Beautiful 5-Speed 1000W Electric Juice Extractor
The Beautiful 5 Speed Juice Extractor features five unique settings — soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens and hard vegetables for any need.
Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set
Not only can this cookware set from Cuisinart tackle a variety of cooking needs, but it's also specially designed to fit neatly together and take up minimal space.
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup or carafe of your favorite varieties.
The Best Walmart Home Deals to Shop Now
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
The Home Edit 17-Piece Pantry Edit: Clear Plastic Storage System
The expert organizers behind Netflix's The Home Edit have assembled a 17-piece clear storage set that will streamline your pantry just in time for a spring cleaning.
SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug
Create a cozy atmosphere with a large, bright area rug. As a bonus, this one is machine washable, so you can freshen up the floor covering whenever needed.
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Hard Floor Steam Mop
For a deep clean that's so impressive that it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.
LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Costway Outdoor/Indoor Mosaic Accent Table
This versatile table can be used indoors or outdoors as an accent table or plant stand.
iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
