Enough is enough when it comes to Kobe's friends in Cameroon. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Emily's tense confrontation with Kobe's friends continued and Kobe ended up taking his wife's side. Kobe shockingly disinvited his friends to his and Emily's upcoming wedding in Cameroon.

Kobe brought Emily, her parents and their adorable kids to his home country on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Although he and Emily are already legally married, due to his father's wishes, they are planning to get married in a traditional Cameroonian ceremony. While Kobe has been overjoyed to be back in his home country, his friends and Emily are not getting along. Kobe's friends have called Emily bossy and are used to more subservient women. Although Emily attempted to connect with Kobe's friends at a nightclub outing, it still wasn't good enough for them. Instead of seeing her effort, they criticized her and said she should have invited them to her home and cooked for them. When they kept cutting her off while speaking, she had enough and stormed off.

On Sunday's episode, Kobe told his friends they didn't need to escalate the argument this level.

"This is my wife, we got two kids already," he told them. "You know what I mean, like, we are here to catch up."

Meanwhile, Emily explained to cameras why she was upset.

"I invited my hubby's friends to come to the club so we could hang out and that we could get to know each other, which I thought was going great," she said. "And then they were like, coming at me. And I hate when people interrupt me when I'm talking because it's just rude. I don't care where you're from. Don't interrupt me. I'm trying to tell you how I feel."

"So I had to walk away because I'm not going to freak out," she continued. "I'm not going to yell. I'm not going to cause the scene. But like, I'm not going to sit there and like, listen to you try to talk over me."

Kobe got up from the table and attempted to calm Emily down.

"I'm an African man and I have friends who protect my interests. I just want you to understand that," he told her. "But to an extent, don't really consider what they're saying. We are here for fun, right? I hope you can see that from my point of view. Let's just go sit down and have fun."

Kobe said he felt stuck between two cultures and was in a no-win situation. He reassured Emily that he had her back since she was upset that his friends were ganging up on her. He agreed that Emily did make him happy at the end of the day and reassured her that he loved her. Emily said that despite her not wanting to, she would make another effort with his friends at the table.

"I really do think his friends are trying to sabotage our relationship," she told cameras. "But you know, they're very important to my husband and I ultimately want them at our wedding. If they aren't at our wedding, Kobe's not going to have a good time. So I want them to accept me, accept our marriage so they can come to the wedding and we can all be happy."

But when Emily sat back down, Kobe's friend Valery immediately got back into an argument with her when he told Emily that it was "not correct" that she wouldn't stay quiet while a man talks, unlike traditional Cameroonian women. Emily continued to drink while his friends criticized her. Emily told Kobe she was never going to be good enough for his friends. Kobe shockingly agreed and told his friends that if they felt like their relationship wasn't working then they shouldn't attend their wedding. At that point, Kobe got up to leave despite his friends' protests.

"I don't want to be put in the position where I have to choose between my friends and my wife, but that was really bad," he told cameras. "So I'm really hoping that somewhere along the line, you know, we resolve things and my friends should support me."

"You know, the role my wife play in my life, it's very important," he continued. "And the role those people play in my life is also very important. I need them."

