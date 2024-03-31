Emily and her parents' trip to Cameroon to meet Kobe's family and learn about his culture took a wild turn on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when Kobe sprung the fact that he and his family wanted him and Emily to get married in Cameroon in a traditional ceremony so that his father could recognize their marriage as legit. Kobe and Emily were already married in America.

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kobe is taking Emily, their kids and her parents to Cameroon. It's the first time Kobe has been back in his home country since meeting Emily in China, then eventually getting married, having kids and settling down in Kansas with her, and the trip has been emotional for him. On Sunday's episode, Kobe broke down in tears as his parents and 10 siblings finally met Emily and his in-laws, while Emily and her parents definitely experienced culture shock in Cameroon. Kobe's dad, Isadore, emotionally thanked Emily's dad, David, for loving Kobe like he was one of their own and joked that he didn't think Kobe could get a wife. Isadore then said he wanted Emily and Kobe to get married in a traditional wedding in Cameroon in order to get their ancestors' blessing. Emily and her parents were shocked and had immediate concerns given they weren't going to be in the country for long.

"Because we didn't get married in the traditional way in Cameroon, my dad doesn't fully, you know, look at you as my wife," Kobe told Emily. "I didn't know my dad was going to, you know, come out with this. ... We really need to make him happy."

Later, Emily and her parents voiced their concerns.

"I'm worried because just planning our wedding in America took so much time, effort and energy that I don't know how I'm gonna pull it off in another country and only have two weeks to do it," Emily said.

Kobe explained what goes into a traditional Cameroonian wedding, including that Emily and her family would have to prepare traditional dishes for the guests the night before. They would also receive a dowry for Emily, a tradition that he called "knock door."

Emily's mom told cameras, "Kobe just keeps saying, 'It's tradition, it's tradition' -- and I get that. I understand they've been doing this for hundreds of years, but I definitely have questions about this whole knock door situation. It feels to me like I am giving them my daughter in trade for goods. Nothing about that feels right to me."

Kobe then said they were expecting 100 guests to be there, which was a shocking number to Emily and her family.

"This sounds like it's gonna be wild," David remarked.

Not surprisingly, Emily was worried even though Kobe said it was all going to be "fun."

"I don't know how to be a Cameroonian wife," she noted. "Also, I don't know how to cook any of his traditional food so I don't know how I'm gonna do it, but it's really important for me to show Kobe's family that I want to be part of his culture. So, I'm willing to try and prove myself for the relationship."

RELATED CONTENT: