Kobe is returning to his home country of Cameroon and this time he's bringing his wife, Emily, their two kids and his in-laws along for the long journey. In this exclusive clip from the new season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airing Sunday on TLC, Kobe and Emily get their kids ready for the long journey from Salina, Kansas, to Cameroon, and Kobe also voices his concerns about introducing Emily to his family for the very first time.

Emily and Kobe met while clubbing in China where Kobe was working as an underwear model at the time and Emily was working as an English teacher. What was initially supposed to be a one-night stand turned into something more, and he eventually moved to Kansas to be with Emily and has not been back in Cameroon for years. In the clip, Kobe says he knows Emily is nervous to meet his family for the first time and although he's trying to comfort her, he also has some apprehension.

"I'm so concerned because nobody in my family's ever left and got married to a foreigner, live outside of Cameroon," he notes. "I mean I want a first impression to be perfect, to be good. But honestly I really don't know how my family and friends are gonna react and this is something I'm really concerned about."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday on TLC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Kobe and Emily are now expecting their third child together, who will join their son Koban and daughter Scarlett. For more on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After -- which includes heavy-hitters Angela, Big Ed and more -- watch the video below.

