For 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem, the franchise's latest spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort was the final hope when it comes to salvaging her rocky relationship with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. ET's Rachel Smith sat down with the reality star and she opened up about what viewers can expect from the new show, and what she learned from the intense experience.

90 Day: The Last Resort features 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached breaking points undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with their relationships. In a tease, Angela brings divorce papers and Michael participates virtually as he still can't leave Nigeria due to visa issues. Clearly, him participating virtually affected their experience as all the other couples -- which includes Big Ed and Liz, Yara and Jovi, Kalani and Asuelu, and Molly and Kelly -- were all physically present.

"On one hand, it was really really, really great," she said of Michael only being able to participate virtually. "At least he was there, you know, but at the end what really got me at the end of the night when everybody got to go home or into the hotels with their partners or at least beside their partners, I didn't. That's when the trouble really came because I've had everybody's husbands on my back porch and all the women getting their beauty sleep. I’m like, what the hell's going on here?"

"I can't even worry about my own relationship because I'm turning into Mee-maw now," she joked. "You know, I finally had to put a stop to it and say hey, get your friggin' husbands, I'm trying to work on my relationship, my husband."

Angela said Michael also got jealous of her spending time with other men, and she envied the other couples to an extent.

"It was sad and I didn't let the couples know a lot, I did say a little bit about it because they would fight and argue and I'm like, you people don't get it," she said. "Y'all are together, y'all can fix this is you want it -- we're apart and we're trying to fix it, you know? ... At night it was very, very very hard for me. It was very lonely, it was."

Angela acknowledged that she went into the show thinking there was nothing wrong with her behavior, though that definitely changed.

"I had triggers. I never even knew what that word meant. I b**ch and raised hell because I get triggers, especially from my husband Michael, like, he'll trigger me because he lies so much," she said. "And little lie, big lie, doesn't matter to me. You know, some people will just say it’s a little lie, to me a lie is a lie, like, we all lie, right? Like a bill collector says we need your rent or your furniture bill and you say, 'Oh, something happened, I have to go to a funeral,' but to me that's not a lie because it's something, it's not hurting nobody, but when you lie to someone you love, that makes me furious."

Angela said she did grow from the experience and learned some things about herself, including about her infamous temper.

"I had a little problem identifying why I get so angry with Michael, you know, 'cause I have been hurt in the past," she explained. "You ever heard that saying when women are scorned in the past they take it onto the next relationship? Well with Michael, before I went on Before the 90 Days we were getting along. He was sexy, good-looking, and then I met him and I found out little by little he lied, he just built this wall up, like, 'cause I trusted him, you know?"

"I never fully realized we have a miscommunication problem, honestly," she continued. "I'm learning something every week from their culture, and I really wasn't embracing that. I wasn't until the therapy. 'Cause I'm trying, you know? I'm trying to learn 'cause everyone thinks I got an anger problem. No, I don't. I don't have an anger problem, I just have no tolerance for bulls**t. And that's it. I do. I don't like bulls**t, even from my dog, you know? I've got a big bark and everybody just gets ... when they find out I'm a Mee-maw and my heart's good, I get run over. That's why I got to stand up straight in the beginning, like, 'no hell no, you're not,' but if they get into my heart, I'm done."

Angela said she and Michael went through a lot of intense therapy on the show and she got a lot closer to her fellow cast mates.

"I think this show is gonna knock everybody out the park, because this is the first time couples meet two weeks and live together on an island, not meet at the tell-all," she said. "I get chills thinking about it. I'm very excited -- even though some outcomes are bad, some are good, and mine, you just don't know 'till you see it."

Angela did preview that she found Kalani's story the "most heartbreaking" due to infidelity on Asuelu's part and that she felt Molly and Kelly should break up. As for Yara, she noted that she had "one hell of a personality" but she touched her heart, and that she's always loved Jovi. Surprisingly, she said she felt that Ed and Liz had the most successful outcome from the retreat.

"I see Ed does this and he says Liz does this for a camera but actually, it's both of them," she said of the controversial couple, who have broken up multiple times. "They love attention, but I do see Liz, in my opinion, loves Ed so much and I see Ed, you know, he does have a security blanket. You know, Ed's got an insecurity about his height and he's got the little thing going on with his neck and he uses that as a security blanket to wear. I don't want to hear about it anymore, honestly, like Ed's one of my favorites, but Liz loves you and I've seen that on the show."

She insisted that everyone benefitted from the show despite the outcomes.

"This should've started a long time ago, because whether a couple stays together or not, I think everybody, you're gonna find out, they leave with something," she added. "They leave with something, because that's how good them therapists was. You leave more confident, or you leave knowing that it's not gonna work or it is, maybe, you know, try a little bit harder a little longer. You leave knowing something. Nobody leaves empty-handed, and nobody leaves without crying. It's a lot of anger and crying and it's a lot of fun, too."

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Aug. 14 on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': How Debbie Feels About Angela Comparisons and Meeting Oussama's Family (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Angela Deem Gets In Physical Fight With Woman

'90 Day Fiancé': Michael Details His Shocking Affair as Angela Cries

'90 Day: The Last Resort': Angela and Michael to Return

Related Gallery