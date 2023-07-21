ET can exclusively reveal that 90 Day Fiancé's latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, will feature one of the most controversial couples in the franchise -- Angela and Michael.

Premiering on Aug. 14, the new spinoff will follow five past 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached the breaking point in their relationships undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with the relationship. Joining the couples is a team of professionals who will help them actively deal with issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and more will ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.

According to TLC, Angela and Michael are in love but the long-distance relationship has taken a toll on them over the last five years and now they find themselves worlds apart physically and emotionally. Loneliness has led them to make bad decisions and to be suspicious of one another. During the retreat, they have to see if they can forgive one another, learn to trust again, bridge the gap in their communication and figure out how to stay close despite the distance or else break up for good.

Angela and Michael have been on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, which have featured their rocky on-again, off-again relationship. Angela is 22 years older than Michael, who's from Nigeria, and the couple has had trouble getting his visa approved to come to the U.S. During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired in January, Michel shocked viewers when he admitted to cheating on her. Angela said that Michael cheated with a woman he met on Instagram and told the other woman, "Let me come to the States, and I'll come to you. I'll handle Angie."

Michael admitted everything, but attempted to downplay it.

"I wrote that down but I never meant it," Michael insisted. "I only wrote that down just to flirt with them but I never meant it. I would never leave my wife for anything. I know what we've been through together. ... I would never jeopardize that for anybody."

"All I can say now is that I'm sorry," he continued when host Shaun Robinson asked him how he could continue to message the other woman even during the time while Angela was in Nigeria with him. "I feel so, so, so bad."

Despite the brazen cheating, Angela said she was still in a relationship with Michael at that point because she had already invested so much. Michael's visa to come to America could be approved at any second, though she wondered if he would continue to cheat on her once he came over from Nigeria and admitted she could never trust him fully again.

"He affected my whole family, and it's not fair for him to take it so easy," she said, breaking down in tears. "You're not sorry, Michael. You're sorry you got caught."

