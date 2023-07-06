'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff '90 Day: The Last Resort' Features an Intense Couples Retreat (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Kevin Costner Claims He Can't Afford Estranged Wife's 'Unjust' C…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Ma…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey Vi…
Robert Irwin Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Rorie Buckey…
Drena De Niro Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to Son’s Untimely De…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Her Involvement …
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Cutest Moments: From Smiling Courtside…
Bennifer, JAY-Z and Beyoncé and More Stars: Go Inside Michael Ru…
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Insists She Did Not Pre…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Colleen Ballinger Addresses 'Toxic' and 'Grooming' Allegations W…
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Her Last Name to Barker
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Cries About Husband's Death
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan on What Their Families Really Think…
Tom Brady on Peaceful Co-Parenting With Gisele Bündchen and Givi…
Get ready, 90 Day Fiancé fans -- ET can exclusively reveal the latest spinoff of the hit franchise, which is titled 90 Day: The Last Resort. The new spinoff will follow five past 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached the breaking point in their relationships undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with the relationship.
The couples participating in the new spinoff have not yet been announced. But joining the couples is a team of professionals who will help them actively deal with issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and more will ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.
In this exclusive tease for 90 Day: The Last Resort, the voiceover notes, "For the first time, five 90 Day couples will come together to face their relationship demons. Will they leave stronger than ever, or say goodbye for good?"
In addition to the series, a weekly companion podcast called 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions will debut. The podcast, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, will feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast who appear in the series. They will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode. The podcast will also include listener-submitted questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered. Such topics may include cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance and more.
90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Finds Carmella's Pictures on an Escort Page
Big Ed Applauded by Girlfriend Liz for Making Daughter's Bday Special
'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Is Stunned by Jasmine Asking Him to Get a Will