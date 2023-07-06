Get ready, 90 Day Fiancé fans -- ET can exclusively reveal the latest spinoff of the hit franchise, which is titled 90 Day: The Last Resort. The new spinoff will follow five past 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached the breaking point in their relationships undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with the relationship.

The couples participating in the new spinoff have not yet been announced. But joining the couples is a team of professionals who will help them actively deal with issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and more will ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.

In this exclusive tease for 90 Day: The Last Resort, the voiceover notes, "For the first time, five 90 Day couples will come together to face their relationship demons. Will they leave stronger than ever, or say goodbye for good?"

In addition to the series, a weekly companion podcast called 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions will debut. The podcast, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, will feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast who appear in the series. They will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode. The podcast will also include listener-submitted questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered. Such topics may include cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance and more.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé’: Tyray on Being in Denial About Carmella and Dating Women on 'His Level' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Finds Carmella's Pictures on an Escort Page

Big Ed Applauded by Girlfriend Liz for Making Daughter's Bday Special

'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Is Stunned by Jasmine Asking Him to Get a Will

Related Gallery