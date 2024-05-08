The Office follow-up series is in very early stages, but we now know a little more about what's to come.

In May 2024, Peacock announced that they had picked the show up to series. The new comedy -- from The Office adapter Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman -- will be a new mockumentary series set in the same universe as The Office, with the on-screen camera crew focusing this time on "a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

"It's been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," said NBCUniversal Entertainment president Lisa Katz in a press release about the new series. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

The original U.S. version of The Office -- itself inspired by the British comedy created by and starring Ricky Gervais -- ran for nine seasons, from 2005-2013. Over the course of its run, it was nominated for 42 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning five, including Outstanding Comedy Series for season 2.

The series has enjoyed continued popularity on streaming, with Nielsen annually reporting it as one of the most streamed TV shows. In fact, the show broke a streaming record in 2020, tallying 57.1 billion minutes of viewership. (The record was later broken in 2023, with viewers clocking 57.7 billion minutes of Suits.)

Here's everything we know about the possible follow-up series:

PLOT

CAST

Star Wars star Domhnall Gleeson and Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore -- best known for her role on season 2 of The White Lotus -- were the first members of the new cast to be announced, in April 2024.

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore were the first actors cast in the upcoming 'Office' spinoff series. - Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images/John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA/

Of course, it's always possible that some of the original cast might make cameos, leaving room for appearances from Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Leslie David Baker, Melora Hardin, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Oscar Nuñez, Craig Robinson, Angela Kinsey, Creed Bratton and more.

PRODUCTION & PREMIERE DATE

The new series is set to begin production in July 2024, with details about a possible premiere date still to come.

The Office is currently streaming on Peacock.

