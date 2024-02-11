Dakota Johnson wasn't a fan of her time at Dunder Mifflin. The 34-year-old actress had a cameo in the very last episode of The Office, but didn't enjoy her time on the hit NBC sitcom as much as she expected.

"That was honestly the worst time of my life," Johnson quipped of filming the 2013 episode while on Late Night With Seth Meyers last week.

She went on to explain that she was a longtime fan of the hit Greg Daniels series, which starred Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

"I love that show so much and they were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course!' thinking I'd show up for, like, half a day," Johnson recounted. "I was there for two weeks and I'm barely in the f**king show."

Johnson played an employee at Dunder Mifflin replacing Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner).

"I was in the background with all of these scenes faxing things," the Madame Web star quipped.

As for the rest of the cast, she noted that they were not particularly welcoming to her.

"They were sad, and there were also weird dynamics that were going on for the last 10 years," Johnson explained. "Some people didn't speak to each other and I'm coming in like, 'Hahaha, I'm so excited to be here!' And nobody wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f**k."

The Office ran for nine seasons and won five Emmys. Carell, who played foolhardy boss Michael Scott, left the show after season 7 and returned to film the series' final episodes.

