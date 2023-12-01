In the eyes of some Office fans, Emily Blunt will never live up to the fictional Pam Beasley.

The 40-year-old British actress tied the knot in 2010 with actor John Krasinski, who rose to fame playing Jim Halpert on The Office. The longtime couple are parents to daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, but Blunt admits that fans are often disappointed by her relationship with the actor and director.

"Do you know how many people still yell out, 'I wish you were with Pam!' like when I'm walking next to him?" Blunt shared on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "'Where's Pam?' I'm like, 'She's not here!'"

Actress Jenna Fischer played Pam on the hit comedy, which was adapted from the British show of the same name. Jim and Pam's romance became a fan favorite, with viewers referring to them as "PB&J."

The fictional co-workers started the show off with Pam in another relationship and over the course of the series eventually got together, got married, and had kids of their own.

As for Fischer, Blunt says, "She's the best. She's one of our dearest friends. We love Jenna."

Fischer was married to director James Gunn from 2000 to 2008. She married writer, director and actor Lee Kirk in 2010 and they share two kids.

In 2016, Fischer opened up on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about her on-screen chemistry with Krasinski on the show, which ran for nine seasons.

"Oh, John and I have real chemistry," Fischer shared at the time. "There's like a real part of me that is Pam and a real part of him that's Jim and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another."

At the time, Krasinski responded to the highly publicized quote with some comments to The Daily Beast, saying he though Fischer was "trying to say something nice about how genuine [their] acting relationship was."

"I think we both feel it’s such an honor to be a part of that relationship," Krasinski said. "As far as how she was quoted about saying we were ‘genuinely in love,’ I think that was taken wildly out of context and I feel bad for her."

In December 2022, Krasinski opened up about his and Blunt's daughters' reactions to watching The Office for the first time.

"My oldest, turns out she's a screen-talker-atter, so she's talking to the screen and when Steve [Carell, who played boss Michael Scott] fired Jenna, she goes, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' And then she goes, 'You're a horrible person.' And I go, 'You should meet Steve Carell,'" Krasinski quipped on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

As for his younger daughter, Violet, she didn't quite believe that her famous dad appeared on the hit series.

"She goes, 'You look very different.' I was like, 'OK, I'll try not to take that as a hurtful thing, but sure,'" Krasinski recalled, laughing. "She goes, 'You look very different.' And I said, 'No, that's me, I'm just playing a character.' She goes, 'That's not you.' She watched two more episodes being like, 'That's not you. The guy looks a lot like you though.'"

These days, Blunt is getting back to work following the SAG-AFTRA strike. But two important people in her life aren't thrilled about the strike ending.

"I did attempt sourdough. I've been just professionally mumming for the last while and it's been sort of wonderful to be with the girls in that way," Blunt says of her and Krasinski's daughters in the new podcast interview. "They were kind of very pro-strike, very furious it was over."

