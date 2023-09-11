Emily Blunt and John Krasinski enjoyed a family outing on Friday, attending the U.S. Open with their two daughters in a rare public appearance with the whole family.

The actors were joined by their children Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, as they cheered from the stands of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City during the men's singles semifinal matchup between Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic.

The family looked cool and casual in a blue color story, with Blunt and Violet wearing floral dresses while Krasinski opted for a navy polo shirt. Hazel looked sporty in a classic t-shirt and trendy Boston Red Sox hat. Both girls sipped on drinks throughout the event, while Violet took turns cuddling up in each of her parents' laps. At one point, Blunt was photographed exchanging a playful look with her eldest daughter.

The excursion comes on the heels of Blunt's recent comments about taking a little break from acting as she focuses her energy and attention on motherhood.

"This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits," Blunt explained on an episode of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi. "And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

Blunt, 40, and Krasinski, 43, married on July 10, 2010 in Lake Como, Italy.

When it comes to how she and her husband spend quality time together these days, it sounds very similar to many married couples with young children.

"It's usually the morning. We [rescued] a puppy who's absolutely beautiful…I wasn't wanting to get a dog, but the kids were pushing for it and John was up for it…I don't mind getting up early with this puppy because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything," she shared. "I love watching things like The Voice. I mean, we love The Voice."

Fans can see Blunt in the upcoming film Pain Hustlers, which will be released in select theaters on Oct. 20 and streaming Oct. 27 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the A Quiet Place co-stars were hardly the only high-profile couple to take in some tennis over the weekend. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were later spotted packing on the PDA during Sunday's Men's Singles Final match between Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

During the heated sporting event, the lovebirds were seen with their arms around each other's shoulders, while Jenner affectionately played with Chalamet's hair.

As for the competition: Djokovic won, scoring his 24th Grand Slam singles title.

