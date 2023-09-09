Game, set, match. The best of the best in tennis are heading into the final weekend of the 2023 US Open Tennis Championship. The fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year sees Coco Gauff take on Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final today. Then on Sunday, Novak Djokovic is eyeing his 24th Grand Slam as he faces off against Daniil Medvedev.

Just like the rest of the tournament, all of the matches this weekend will be broadcast by ESPN. To watch the 2023 US Open finals without cable, you'll need ESPN+ or Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of streaming. You can sign up for the Sling Orange plan for just $20 to watch ESPN live and find out which champions will be crowned.

US Open with Sling TV Getty US Open with Sling TV Regularly $40 for Sling TV's Orange plan, you can sign up for $20 right now to catch the US Open final matches on ESPN. $40/Month $20/Month For Orange Plan Sign Up Now

The action for the US Open title begins at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 9. Here's everything you need to know about how to live stream Gauff vs. Sabalenka and Djokovic vs. Medvedev.

How to watch the 2023 US Open finals online

The official streaming home of the US Open Tennis Championship is ESPN+, so if you want to watch all of the games and not miss a moment of the action, sign up for the sport-centric streaming service. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year.

US Open With ESPN+ ESPN+ US Open With ESPN+ ESPN will offer over 2,000 hours of US Open tennis coverage during the tournament. Watch all the tennis and other sports your heart desires for $10 per month with ESPN+. $10/month Sign Up Now

How to watch the 2023 US Open for free

There is a way to watch the last two days of the US Open for free. If you're a new customer, fuboTV offers a free seven-day trial. With just one weekend of the US Open to go, you could sign up now to watch all the final matches. FuboTV also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage in case you are not home to watch the tennis matches live.

US Open With fuboTV fuboTV US Open With fuboTV FuboTV's Pro plan gets you 162 channels and 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, along with coverage of the US Open. Perfect for families, you can watch fuboTV on 10 screens at once. Plans starting at $75/month Sign Up Now

The 2023 US Open Tennis Championship schedule

To help you make the most out of your US Open Tennis Championship viewing here is the remaining tournament schedule (all times EDT).

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles - Final (or Men's Doubles - Final) @ noon.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Women's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Final @ 1:00 p.m.

Men's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

