Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is even more affordable with a can't-miss Sling TV deal.

Just in time for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, Sling TV is giving new subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service. Because the Lions vs. 49ers game will be broadcast on Fox, you can sign up for Sling's Blue package for just $22.50 and livestream the NFC title game.

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

The Sling Blue package carries NFL Network and local channels — ABC, FOX, and NBC — in most areas, to catch the Detroit Lions take on Brock Purdy and the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers. Learn more about each of Sling TV's offerings below.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite team play or new shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

Sling TV is also ideal for watching the Australian Open men's final, NBA regular season and college basketball without cable.

NFL Championship Sunday Schedule

It's time for the final two matchups before the 2024 Super Bowl. Below, view this weekend's schedule for the NFL Conference Championships with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss either of the must-watch showdowns.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, 3:00 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+ , FuboTV)

Paramount+ NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)

