With the leaves beginning to fall and the cooler weather settling in, the 2023-24 college basketball season is just about to start. In fact, NCAA Division I men's basketball tips off next week on Monday, November 6 with a full slate of games.

There are more than 180 Division I college basketball games taking place on opening night, featuring almost every ranked team. The Kansas Jayhawks enter the season as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Duke, Purdue, Michigan State and Marquette.

Dan Hurley and No. 6 UConn will be looking to become the first repeat NCAA champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007. It has been seven long months since the Huskies won their fifth national championship, but will they be denied a second straight title?

Get ready for an exciting season of buzzer-beating action. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch your favorite schools battle it out on the court.

What channels are college basketball on?

Live NCAA Division I Basketball games are televised across many networks — especially ESPN, CBS Sports, TNT and FOX Sports platforms. If you want to watch the most games possible, you’ll need a TV plan with your preferred college conference channel like ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network and SEC Network.

How to watch college basketball online

In the cord-cutting age, the best way to watch NCAA men's basketball without cable is with FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to every channel you'll need to watch the 2023-24 college basketball season. Plus, FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage to record games you aren't home to stream live.

Plans start at $74.99 per month and right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial that you can cancel anytime.

A great option for college basketball enthusiasts on a budget is a subscription to ESPN+. At $10.99 per month, ESPN+ delivers thousands of collegiate basketball games.

You can get ESPN+ either as a standalone subscription or for free through a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Hulu + Live TV also carries ESPN, FS1, and CBS Sports Network.

Sling TV offers excellent value for watching college basketball because it carries many games for a low monthly cost. You'll have access to essential basketball channels like ESPN, TBS, TNT, BC, FOX, and NBC and truTV. However, you won’t find CBS in any of the service’s plans and there are more than 300 games featured on CBS Sports Network's schedule.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange plan with ESPN down to $20, the Blue plan with TBS, TNT, and truTV to $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30.

When is 2024 March Madness?

Here is the schedule for March Madness 2024. The 85th edition of the Men's NCAA tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

