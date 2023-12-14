The 2023 NFL season is entering Week 15 with Thursday Night Football getting another weekend's stacked lineup of game started, right up until the playoffs. Today's matchup sees the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant StadiumA. Like all Thursday Night Football games, the AFC West matchup will not be on national television as Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home of TNF.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video along with the full schedule and game times.

How to watch Thursday Night Football live

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football games live at home on Prime Video or on the go using the Prime Video app. Just go to the Prime Video app on your TV, computer, or mobile device, and you’ll see TNF games on the home page, Sports page, or under “live and upcoming events.”

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to watch Thursday Night Football?

Prime members in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees. If you're not a Prime member and haven't been one in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime now to catch the first four weeks of TNF.

After your trial, an Amazon Prime membership costs only $14.99 per month and includes all the benefits of Prime, including fast, free delivery, digital entertainment and shopping discounts. You could also save by paying for the annual membership of $139. f you’re looking to save more, and just want to watch TNF games without the other benefits of Prime, a Prime Video membership is only $8.99 per month.

Sign Up for Amazon Prime Video

Where else can I stream Thursday Night Football games?

Thursday Night Football games will also be available through the NFL mobile app via NFL+.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to live stream NFL games — including Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football — on your mobile device. Starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ has access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

What is Black Friday Football?

Prime Video and the NFL are coming together to create a new sports holiday tradition on the national sports calendar. In the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on November 24, fans will be treated to a classic AFC East showdown between the New York Jets, featuring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and their longtime division rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

Even if you don't have a Prime membership, Prime Video is getting in the holiday season spirit and gifting football fans free access to this unprecedented NFL event.

2023-2024 NFL Season Thursday Night Football Schedule

Below, view the remaining full schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023-2024 NFL football season with game times. TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EDT with TNF Postgame Show and TNF Nightcap providing post-game recap and analysis.

Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and multi-Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit call the main broadcast each week, with sideline reports from Kaylee Hartung. TNF host Charissa Thompson, along with analysts and former NFL stars Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman, comprise TNF’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

