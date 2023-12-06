The Best Holiday Streaming Deals on Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV and More

After a long day, a great way to unwind is getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up with your snack of choice and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. With so many streaming platforms to choose from, it can be pricey to subscribe to them all. But if you get lucky, you can score a great deal when signing up to reduce the total cost of those monthly fees.

Just in time for the holiday season, some of the most popular streaming services are getting in the Christmas spirit by slashing prices on subscriptions. If you want to catch up on this year's best movies or add new binge-worthy shows to your lineup, these deals mark the perfect opportunity to sign up and take the apps for a spin.

From discounts as steep as 50% off to month-long free trials, keep scrolling to learn about all of this year's best holiday streaming deals on Peacock, Sling TV, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

The Best Holiday Streaming Deals

The Sling TV deal is currently offering 50% off your first month of streaming, making the service one of the most affordable options for watching live TV like the 2023-2024 NFL season. With Sling TV plans offering up to four concurrent streams, your family can view their favorite shows from multiple rooms.

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month of any Sling tier. $40 $20 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

Hulu is offering new subscribers a one month free trial this December. Normally, Hulu's ad-supported plan costs $7.99 per month or you can opt for no ads at $17.99 per month. No matter which plan you choose, you can get up to 30 days of free streaming.

Hulu Hulu Hulu Watch the latest shows and movies on Hulu for free for 30 days. Up to One Month Free Sign Up Now

For the holidays, Peacock is offering its most popular Peacock Premium annual plan for $59.99, which saves you 17% on the streaming service compared to the monthly plan at $5.99 per month. Peacock Premium is Peacock's ad-supported plan which grants access to a massive library of iconic shows and blockbuster movies, plus original series, and live sports. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV.

Peacock Peacock Peacock Save 17% on Peacock with a Premium annual plan. $60/Year Sign Up Now

Bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on all three subscriptions. Just this bundle will provide so many options to stream at your fingertips. You'll get all the great shows and movies that come with Disney+, including the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as the great content and originals on Hulu like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. Plus, endless sports on ESPN+.

You can try Amazon's streaming service free for 30 days. From Thursday Night Football to the Emmy award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and popular films, Prime Video has thousands of on-demand movies and shows. After you sign up, members can also subscribe to 100+ channels and get special deals to rent or buy newly released movies and more.

Prime Video Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime members can stream blockbuster movies, hit shows, and award-winning Amazon originals on Prime Video. New members can enjoy a free 30-day trial of Prime and then it is just $14.99 per month. $15/month Free 30-Day Trial Sign Up Now

Right now, you can try Apple TV+ free for seven days before paying the monthly fee of $6.99. Along with the new season of The Morning Show, you can also watch hit TV shows and original movies like Severance, Ted Lasso, and the Oscar-winning drama Coda.

