Streaming

The Best Holiday Streaming Deals on Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Holiday Streaming Deals
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 4:23 PM PST, December 6, 2023

Always have hit shows and movies to watch this season with the best streaming deals available right now.

After a long day, a great way to unwind is getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up with your snack of choice and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. With so many streaming platforms to choose from, it can be pricey to subscribe to them all. But if you get lucky, you can score a great deal when signing up to reduce the total cost of those monthly fees. 

Just in time for the holiday season, some of the most popular streaming services are getting in the Christmas spirit by slashing prices on subscriptions. If you want to catch up on this year's best movies or add new binge-worthy shows to your lineup, these deals mark the perfect opportunity to sign up and take the apps for a spin.

From discounts as steep as 50% off to month-long free trials, keep scrolling to learn about all of this year's best holiday streaming deals on Peacock, Sling TV, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

The Best Holiday Streaming Deals 

Sling TV

The Sling TV deal is currently offering 50% off your first month of streaming, making the service one of the most affordable options for watching live TV like the 2023-2024 NFL season. With Sling TV plans offering up to four concurrent streams, your family can view their favorite shows from multiple rooms. 

Sling TV

Sling TV
Sling TV

Sling TV

Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month of any Sling tier.

$40 $20

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

Hulu

Hulu is offering new subscribers a one month free trial this December. Normally, Hulu's ad-supported plan costs $7.99 per month or you can opt for no ads at $17.99 per month. No matter which plan you choose, you can get up to 30 days of free streaming.

Hulu

Hulu
Hulu

Hulu

Watch the latest shows and movies on Hulu for free for 30 days.

Up to One Month Free

Sign Up Now

Peacock

For the holidays, Peacock is offering its most popular Peacock Premium annual plan for $59.99, which saves you 17% on the streaming service compared to the monthly plan at $5.99 per month. Peacock Premium is Peacock's ad-supported plan which grants access to a massive library of iconic shows and blockbuster movies, plus original series, and live sports. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV.

Peacock

Peacock
Peacock

Peacock

Save 17% on Peacock with a Premium annual plan.

$60/Year

Sign Up Now

Disney Bundle

Bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on all three subscriptions. Just this bundle will provide so many options to stream at your fingertips. You'll get all the great shows and movies that come with Disney+, including the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as the great content and originals on Hulu like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. Plus, endless sports on ESPN+.

Disney+ Bundle

Disney+ Bundle
Disney+

Disney+ Bundle

By bundling all three streamers with ads, you'll save 53% on the combined prices of Disney+ ($8), Hulu ($10) and ESPN+ ($10) subscriptions. 

Prime Video

You can try Amazon's streaming service free for 30 days. From Thursday Night Football to the Emmy award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and popular films, Prime Video has thousands of on-demand movies and shows. After you sign up, members can also subscribe to 100+ channels and get special deals to rent or buy newly released movies and more.

Prime Video

Prime Video
Amazon

Prime Video

Amazon Prime members can stream blockbuster movies, hit shows, and award-winning Amazon originals on Prime Video. New members can enjoy a free 30-day trial of Prime and then it is just $14.99 per month.

$15/month

Free 30-Day Trial

Sign Up Now

Apple TV+

Right now, you can try Apple TV+ free for seven days before paying the monthly fee of $6.99. Along with the new season of The Morning Show, you can also watch hit TV shows and original movies like Severance, Ted Lasso, and the Oscar-winning drama Coda.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+
Apple

Apple TV+

Sign up now to get a week of Apple TV+ for free.

$7/Month

Free 7-Day Trial

Sign Up for Apple TV+

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

Shop

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

How to Watch 'Based on a True Story' — Now Streaming

TV

How to Watch 'Based on a True Story' — Now Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

How to Watch 'The Crowded Room' Starring Tom Holland — Now Streaming

TV

How to Watch 'The Crowded Room' Starring Tom Holland — Now Streaming

Latest Canceled/Renewed Streaming Series: 'Rise of the Pink Ladies'

TV

Latest Canceled/Renewed Streaming Series: 'Rise of the Pink Ladies'

'Suits' Will Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as King Charles' Parade

TV

'Suits' Will Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as King Charles' Parade

How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online — Now Streaming

Movies

How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online — Now Streaming

Tags: