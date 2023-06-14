Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Will Begin Streaming on Netflix the Same Day as King Charles' Birthday Parade
Suits is coming to Netflix!
The first eight seasons of the legal drama, which starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, will be available to stream on the platform starting Saturday, June 17, which just so happens to be the same day as King Charles III's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour.
Though King Charles' birthday is actually on Nov. 15, it's royal custom for the monarchs to celebrate their birth during the festive summer parade.
Netflix announced the arrival of Suits on its streaming platform back in May, but notably will not have the ninth and final season available quite yet.
Series creator Aaron Korsh took to Twitter last week to tease the move to Netflix.
"Turns out on June 17th #Suits will move from Amazon Prime to Netflix (in U.S.). So, if you haven’t been watching Suits on Amazon, now would be the time to start not watching it on Netflix," Korsh joked.
Markle starred as paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits, which originally aired on USA Network, and left after the seventh season in 2018. Her departure was made official shortly after she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.
“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” read a statement from USA Network and Universal Cable Productions at the time. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”
In December, Buckingham Palace announced plans for King Charles' first Trooping the Colour, which will feature more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. Charles will ride on horseback during the parade, marking the first time a reigning monarch will do so since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II last did it.
