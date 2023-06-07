The award-winning film, Avatar: The Way of Water, revisits Pandora and provides stunning visuals and an epic science fiction odyssey.

James Cameron's second Avatar film — released more than ten years after the original blockbuster hit — quickly became the highest-grossing film of 2022 surpassing Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion, it's safe to say the sequel lived up to the unparalleled success of the first.

While previously you could only watch the film online by renting the movie from Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+, as of today, June 7, Avatar: The Way of Water is streaming on Disney+ and Max (formerly HBO Max).

Avatar: The Way of Water, features the same big names as the last, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet. The latest Avatar feature film is an immediate continuation of the previous movie. The sequel centers on the relationship between Jake Sully (Worthington) and native Ney'tiri (Saldaña) as the two explore further regions of Pandora showing us new, exotic and stunning locations. During their exploration, an ancient threat comes to light, spurring a new conflict between the Na'vi and humans.

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water online

After its time in theaters, this movie was available to rent on Prime Video or Apple TV+. Now, Disney+ and Max subscribers can enjoy the feature film through their streaming platforms as of June 7.

Watch on Disney+

Watch on Max

How to watch the first Avatar movie

While you can still watch Avatar: Way of Water without viewing the first film, it's helpful to give the original Avatar a rewatch.

Avatar Disney+ Avatar Give yourself a refresher on what happened in the first Avatar film by streaming it on Disney+. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

As a reminder, in the original film, humans are colonizing Pandora, a habitable moon that a native and intelligent human-like species called the Na'vi call home. Humans are drawn to Pandora because it is a source of a rare and valuable mineral.

Because the air on Pandora is poisonous to humans, they must live in pods and use their brains to control avatars that have the same abilities and looks as the blue-colored Na'vi. Sam Worthington's character, Jake Sully, goes against his fellow man when their presence and intensive mining threaten Pandora's ecosystem.

Avatar: The Way of Water is not the only new Avatar movie you can expect. Cameron plans to release a total of five Avatar films by 2028. Catch up on everything we know about the upcoming Avatar films here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Peacock Streaming Deal: Get A Whole Year of Premium for Just $20

How to Watch the 76th Tony Awards — Nominees, Where to Stream and More

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Pride: The 50 Best LGBTQ TV Shows of the Past Decade

'Yellowstone' Season 5: Here's How to Watch Online

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

HBO Max Is Now 'Max': Here's Everything to Know (and What to Stream)